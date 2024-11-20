Jason & Travis Kelce Drop Major Announcement About Mom Donna’s Acting Debut

Donna Kelce hugs her son Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) while her other son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) claps at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Opening Night Kansas City Chiefs / Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Jason and Travis, Mama Kelce is also heading to Hollywood! Back in July, Donna Kelce, 72, appeared in a behind-the-scenes video for the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs romantic movie — ‘Holiday Touchdown.’ It was later confirmed that she was set to appear in the movie, though it wasn’t clear what role, if anything major, she was playing. Well, the suspense can finally rest, as her acting debut is just around the corner.

On the latest episode of ‘New Heights,’ Jason and Travis Kelce shared this heartening update. For their ‘New News’ segment, it was a particularly heartwarming addition, given how excited the two seemed. “Heyo! Momma Donna,” were the first words out of Travis’s mouth when Jason excitedly brought it up.

This debut is set to take place on Saturday, November 30th, Jason stated. It will be broadcast on the Hallmark channel as part of their ‘Countdown to Christmas’ special.

“Mama Kelce, she, um, owns a barbecue joint,” Travis said about on-screen Donna, though this character seems to be quite the opposite of her. “Mom can cook a lot of things, I don’t think she has ever made barbeque sauce,” Jason clarified.

“She never made barbeque for us,” Travis doubled down.

However, since Donna is a manager of a barbecue shop, we can assure the brother duo that the talent for making barbecue sauce is not necessary. She was actually seen offering advice in the trailer. So, her role might just be that of a manager who is also good at helping others navigate life

You can tune in at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to catch this Hallmark film. Notably, Hallmark joined forces with the NFL to bring this movie to life, which will feature a not-your-typical love story between a director of fan engagement and a superfan. And if you haven’t guessed it already, they are both involved with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyler Hines will play the director of fan engagement, while Hunter King will play the superfan.