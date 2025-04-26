Jaxson Dart Breaks Silence on QB Competition with Russell Wilson: “I Have a Jersey of Russ When He Was With the Seahawks”

Every college football player dreams of making it to the NFL, but only a select few see that dream come true each year. Jaxson Dart became one of them when the New York Giants made a surprise move, trading up to select him 26th overall in the first round of the draft. The former Ole Miss quarterback now joins a crowded QB room in New York, alongside veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both signed in free agency. So, what does Dart have to say about the competition ahead as he begins his NFL journey?

Advertisement

Just one day into his time in New York, Dart faced the city’s notoriously tough media. When asked about sharing a quarterback room with two experienced pros, he handled it with humility and poise. Like a true student of the game, Dart expressed excitement about the chance to learn from Wilson and Winston, both of whom have played at the highest level.

He even shared that he’s been a fan of Wilson since childhood, making this opportunity all the more meaningful. Dart emphasized that he’s not in a rush to claim the starting job. Instead, he is focusing on developing his game and soaking up as much knowledge as he can from the veterans in the room.

” I think it’s just a great opportunity for me to learn. They played at the highest level, won Super Bowls. I remember as a little kid watching Russ play, and I actually have a jersey of his when he was with the Seahawks. It’s a surreal experience to be able to play here and play with those great guys at such an elite caliber. I’m just really prepared to take it day-by day and try to improve myself and learn from them as much as I can.”

The Giants trading up into the first round to draft him speaks volumes—they likely view him as their future franchise quarterback. That’s a lot of pressure for someone who hasn’t taken an NFL snap yet, but Dart isn’t shying away from it. He called the opportunity “special” and vowed to reward the team’s faith in him. He sees himself as a competitor and believes he has what it takes to live up to the expectations.

He’s also excited to work with head coach Brian Daboll and his staff, who have a strong reputation for developing quarterbacks. While Dart says he’s more than ready to play if called upon, he’s fully committed to the team’s plan to fine-tune areas of his game needed to succeed at the next level.

Jaxson Dart has always been viewed as a developmental quarterback—one with upside, but also areas that need refinement. Questions still linger about his deep-ball accuracy and arm strength on throws to the third level of the field. At Ole Miss, he thrived as a dual-threat QB who wasn’t afraid to take hits, but that style won’t translate well to the NFL, where durability and decision-making are crucial.

What Dart can do now is fully embrace the learning curve. He has a golden opportunity to absorb wisdom from seasoned veterans, not just in terms of on-field mechanics, but also how to carry himself as a professional off the field. There’s no need to rush the process. Dart still has time, and so do the Giants.

If New York truly views him as their future franchise quarterback, they must commit to developing him at a pace that builds his confidence and prepares him for long-term success. That means surrounding him with the right weapons, giving him a solid support system, and creating an environment where he can grow.

That’s also why Russell Wilson will start this season. Not only does his experience bring value to the locker room, but the Giants are also paying him $21 million, making it clear he’s the guy for now, while Jaxson Dart learns and prepares for the future.