Jay Cutler Emulates Odell Beckham Jr.’s Solar Eclipse Stunt, Gazing Directly at the Sun

It’s widely known that staring directly at a Solar Eclipse can cause serious harm, but some thrill-seekers can’t resist the allure of danger. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler is one of those daredevils who decided to defy warnings and gaze directly at the recent eclipse without protective glasses.

What makes it even more astounding is that he had the special glasses right on his forehead. Fair to say, the picture, which was shared by King of Phinland on ‘X’, took the NFL world by storm. The Miami Dolphins fan page even labeled it as the “most Jay Cutler thing ever.” See for yourselves:

As soon as Cutler’s sky-gazing surfaced online, fans were quick to recall another NFL athlete who took a similar risk back in 2017: Odell Beckham Jr., then with the Miami Dolphins. It seems both Jay Cutler and Beckham Jr. were unaware of the warnings issued by experts like Dr. Ralph Chou from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Dr. Chou explained that staring at the eclipse can trigger damaging chemical reactions within the cells of the eyes, impairing their ability to respond to visual stimuli and potentially causing permanent harm.

Odell Beckham Jr. Did It First

Amidst the celestial event, now-free agent Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the spotlight for a daring act he committed over six years prior. In 2017, the free-agent wide receiver, much like Cutler, couldn’t resist the temptation to gaze directly at a solar eclipse. While the allure of such rare events is understandable, there are protective glasses available for a reason.

Moreover, if special glasses are unavailable, wearing sunglasses offers significantly more protection than staring with the naked eye. Despite warnings, Beckham recorded himself attempting to view the eclipse, taking some time to clearly see the moment when the moon obscured the sun. Fans now speculate whether staring directly at the sun may have affected his vision, potentially impacting his catching accuracy on the field.

Dr. Yehia Hashad, an ophthalmologist with Bausch + Lomb, emphasized that looking at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, can lead to eye damage, as per CBS News. There is no safe level of exposure to solar ultraviolet rays or infrared radiation. Even a small dose can potentially harm individuals.

That’s why it’s crucial to protect our eyes not only during a total eclipse but also during a partial one. While some believe it’s safe to view the brief period when the moon completely blocks the sun without eye protection, experts have always cautioned against it.