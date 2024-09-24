Jayden Daniels is on His Way to Being Better Than Dak Prescott Has Ever Been: Skip Bayless

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who was once called “trash” while playing at Arizona State, is now a certified rising star in the league. All thanks to his Monday Night Football performance, where his team, the Washington Commanders, won against the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33.

As the Bengals dropped to a 0-3 start, Daniels started making waves for all the right reasons. So much so, that longtime Dallas Cowboys fan and legendary sports analyst, Skip Bayless felt that the rookie showed more promise than his beloved Cowboys‘ veteran QB Dak Prescott.

A hard-to-impress Bayless was so taken with Daniels’ performance that he thought the young QB’s clutch performance from the night made him “better than Dak Prescott has ever been,” as he took to X to heap praises on him:

“Holy Cowboy. I just watched a Commander’s team that looks like it could soon be better than my Dallas Cowboys with a young quarterback who looks like he’s on his way.”

The sports commentator was even ready to reconsider his optimism about the Cowboys’ successful 2024 season. He feels the kind of poise Daniels showed in the second half of the game will give neck-to-neck competition to Dallas.

Truly, the rookie QB, who entered the transfer portal in 2022 to join LSU after playing for ASU, was nothing short of spectacular.

Daniels’ record-breaking stats show a lot of promise

During MNF, he completed 21 out of 23 passes–breaking Cowboys QB, Dak Prescott’s, old record of 88.9%, set eight years ago in 2016. Other statistics which show how well Daniels performed during the Commanders’ win over the Bengals are:

– Completions/Attempts: 21/23 (91.3%)

– Passing Yards: 254

– Passing Touchdowns: 2

– Passer Rating: 141.7

– Rushing Yards: 39

– Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Looking at the numbers, it is clear that Daniels created history by becoming the first player to throw for 250 yards, score two passing TDs, run for one, and complete 90% of his passes– all in one game.

Moreover, his efficiency under pressure was proven when during one super important play, he threw a TD to Terry McLaurin to help the Commanders win.

Bayless’ high hopes for Daniels are completely justified. The rookie QB is more composed under pressure compared to Prescott, who struggles during clutch moments.

Additionally, Daniels’ throwing skills and rushing attack make him even more dangerous!