Jayden Daniels’ Private QB Coach Reveals the Rookie’s Dad Played the Most Crucial Role In His Development

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up prior to putting on pads before the game against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Jayden Daniels has racked up wins and TDs at an astonishing level for the Commanders, what’s been standout is his composure under pressure. For a rookie to integrate so well in the high-pressure environment of the NFL world is truly impressive, but not for Jayden’s private QB coach, Ryan Porter, who saw this coming when the QB was 11 years old.

Porter recently appeared on the John Keim Report, where he revealed that the foundation for the excellence we see today in Jayden was laid by the QB’s dad, Javon Daniels, from a very young age.

Ryan revealed that since childhood, Javon ensured that his son knew that being an NFL QB meant navigating through constant chaos and negativity.

Jayden’s father ensured this by constantly putting the QB through situations where he would have to deal with pain, negativity, and chaos yet power through them with control and perseverance.

The private QB coach argued that it was this foundation laid by Javon Daniels that helped Jayden develop into the physical and mental beast we know him to be today.

“His dad helped him understand that you’re going to have to operate within a chaotic situation at all times, [that] you’re going to have to play through pain, you’re going to have to play through negativity, and that this is going to be your world now… [So] just to help him understand that, he [Javon] put him in constant situations to do that at a very very very young age.”

While Jayden’s dad contributed to his physical and mental resilience, Porter noted that Jayden’s playmaking brilliance was a result of his unwavering commitment to practice from a very young age.

Ryan Porter reveals the moment he realized Jayden Daniels was a generational talent

Porter revealed that when he first met Daniels nearly 12 years ago, he was a disciplined kid who was very coordinated and athletic. But it was during his junior season in high school when Porter realized that Jayden Daniels was truly a unique talent.

Ryan recalled that during that season, Daniels was so focused and at the top of his game that the ball barely touched the ground when he passed.

The Commanders rookie’s practice sessions from a young age also helped him outperform his peers consistently. Seeing Jayden have success in every big game week after week was enough proof for the QB coach that he will never see a talent like Jayden grace the NFL in the next 15 years.

“For me, his Junior season in high school [was the moment of enlightenment]. The consistency of having success in big moments after big moments and it just happened week after week… That’s when I was like yeah this is different like I don’t think we’re going to see something like this come along for another 10-15 years… like you just don’t see him miss.”

Luckily for Ryan, his assessment back then was right because Jayden truly has turned out to be a generational talent. 1,736 yards thrown for seven TDs in eight games in the rookie season is truly unreal. If the Commanders star continues on this trajectory for the rest of his career, not even the sky will be the limit for him!