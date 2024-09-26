Jayden Daniels’ Success Doesn’t Have Anything to Do With Caleb Williams: Chase Daniel

Throughout the 2024 NFL Draft process, independent evaluators held Caleb Williams in higher esteem than Jayden Daniels. The Chicago Bears shared their sentiment and selected Williams No. 1 overall, which allowed the Washington Commanders to snag Daniels with the second pick.

Three weeks into their respective careers, the prognosis has shifted entirely. Daniels’ mistake-free trio of games – particularly his dominant showing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football – have folks believing he’s far and away a better quarterback than Williams.

However, a former NFL signal-caller says the brakes need to be pumped.

On this morning’s episode of FOX Sports’ The Facility, retired quarterback Chase Daniel stated Daniels’ impressive start “doesn’t have anything to do” with Williams’ struggles. Instead, Daniel attributes the difference in their levels of play to the quality of blocking they’ve received:

“Without a doubt, Jayden Daniels’ offensive line has been significantly better than Caleb Williams’ offensive line… when I watch film of Caleb Williams, he’s rarely getting to his second or third read because of the pressure that he’s facing.”

The Bears’ line has allowed the eighth-most pressures in the league so far this season, while the Commanders’ line has ceded the ninth-fewest. As a result, Williams has been sacked nearly 50% more often (13 times) than Daniels (9).

How do Daniels & Williams compare in other areas?

Nobody can really dispute that Daniels has been better than Williams across their first three professional outings. Daniels currently leads the NFL in completion percentage (80.3%); Williams ranks 27th (59.3%).

Daniels also has more passing yards and rushing yards than Williams and has yet to throw an interception. Williams, meanwhile, has tossed four interceptions.

Despite the drastic difference in their opening performances, Daniel is right that nobody should rush to conclusions. Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, and Jalen Hurts – who have a combined seven Super Bowl appearances – have also thrown four interceptions till now.

Another one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Josh Allen, also stumbled out of the gate as a rookie. In his first three starts, he completed just 55.7% of his passes for two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Those numbers are all the same as or worse than Williams’ across three games.

Sometimes it takes time for players to find their footing at the next level. Williams, with all the extraordinary ability he showed in college, should be afforded the opportunity to grow into the superstar he’s expected to be.