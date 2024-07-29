Jaylen Waddle vs. Tyreek Hill: Robbie Chosen Reveals Surprising Race Results

The dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has brought a new level of speed to the Miami Dolphins offense. Their friendly rivalry on the practice field has become the stuff of legend, with both receivers pushing each other to new heights.

Tyreek ‘The Cheetah’ Hill earned his reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players after clocking an eye-popping 23.24 mph on a kickoff return in 2016. Not to be outdone, Waddle burst onto the scene in 2021, setting a rookie record with 104 receptions and hitting a high speed of 21.80 mph on his longest reception of the season, a 57-yard gain.

Former Dolphins receiver Robbie Chosen recently weighed in on this speed showdown during an appearance on “All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson.” When asked who would win in a race between Hill and Waddle, Chosen interestingly explained, “It depends on the distance they’re running.”

He did acknowledge Hill’s insane speed, saying he “looks like he’s flying” and has a “crazy take off.” But then Chosen revealed a bombshell: “I think Waddle won though,” referring to the last time the two speedsters raced.

However, host Keyshawn Johnson remained firmly in Hill’s corner despite the revelation. Adding to his perspective that whenever he sees Tyreek run, he just gets mesmerized, further noting that even though he didn’t like small receivers, Tyreek is an exception.

Chosen couldn’t help but agree, adding, “Yeah! The Cheetah is the real deal.” That said, things took an even more interesting turn when Hill himself addressed a recent race result between him and Waddle and offered a surprising take on the outcome.

Tyreek Claims Waddle Cheated During Their Race

Tyreek never backs down from his claim as the NFL’s sprint king. When recently pressed about his race, which he lost against Waddle, ‘The Cheetah,’ as always, stood his ground.

“The Cheetah is still the fastest, no matter what.” Tyreek told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe to set the record straight, “All I’m gonna say is, on that race, Jaylen jumped the count. It was a false start.”

With Hill’s side of the story out there, fans would now be eagerly waiting for Waddle to share his side of the story.

Tyreek Hill speaks on the rumors that he lost a race to Waddle, and accuses Waddle of jumping the count (@NFL) #GoFins https://t.co/wEwFNw6nSI pic.twitter.com/w13zBpOnL3 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) July 28, 2024

This speed debate brings to mind the old “fastest man” competition that used to be a highlight of the Pro Bowl festivities. It’s been 17 years since the fans have seen such a showdown, and with so many players staking their claim as the league’s fastest sprinter, now might be the perfect time to bring it back.

Picture Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Ja’Marr Chase, De’Von Achane, DK Metcalf, and rookie sensation Xavier Worthy all lining up for a 100-yard dash. Better yet, imagine them forming teams for a 4×100 relay race. The excitement and anticipation would be off the charts.