“Swiss Army Knife” Tyreek Hill Explains Why Hill, OBJ & Waddle Trio is the Best in the League

In his recent appearance on SportsCenter, Tyreek Hill shared with Brian Custer and Jay Harris that the Miami Dolphins receiver trio of him, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr., are the best in the National Football League. With Hill and Waddle already a part of the league’s best offense last season, ‘Cheetah’ believes Beckham’s addition will take their offense to the next level.

Hill praised his fellow Dolphins receivers as versatile athletes who can run every route while leaving defenders behind and gaining more yards after the catch. However, Hill jokingly added that Waddle is faster than Beckham. After building up his teammates, the Super Bowl LIV champion added himself to the mix while pleading to head coach Mike McDaniel to use him more in a particular route.

“Then you add myself, who’s a Swiss Army Knife. Waddle, I’m faster than both of you. I’m still banking on Coach McDaniel to throw me some more fades. We pretty much three guys who can do a lot of things.”

With Waddle and Hill on board, the Dolphins finished first in points per game (29.2) and yards per game (401.3) last season. The might of their offense was in full display in Week 3 when they became the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points in a game.

In that contest against the Denver Broncos, Tyreek Hill finished with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. It’s one of his eight 100-yard games last season, which helped him finish with a league-leading 1,799 yards.

Meanwhile, Waddle didn’t play due to a concussion. However, he impressed the Dolphins enough (72 receptions, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns) to earn a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension. Adding a two-time All-Pro receiver like Beckham would boost the ongoing track meet in Miami.

Tyreek Hill Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Can Be a Difference-Maker

Despite Miami’s high-powered offense during the regular season, they were one-and-done in the postseason after putting up only seven points against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Wild Card Round showdown under the freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Hill and the Dolphins cannot blame the weather for performing poorly because the Chiefs knew how to stop them.

With Beckham joining the fold, Tyreek Hill believes their offense will be more complex to stop because they have another excellent option in beating one-on-one coverages. Opposing opponents will think twice about putting double coverage on Hill and Waddle because Beckham can deal damage when left open.

“There’s always key situations in every game. There are plenty of times that me and Waddle are always doubled, and if you add in a guy like Odell Beckham who can defeat that one-on-one coverage, that’s going to take our offense to another level.”

While Beckham was instrumental during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI-winning run, he left that game in the second quarter due to what turned out to be a torn ACL. He hasn’t shown a return to peak form after skipping a season to recover from that injury. Despite signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens last season, he finished with only 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns.