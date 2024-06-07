NFL Analyst Advocates For Tua Tagovailoa to Break the NFL Market With His New Contract

Tua Tagovailoa is waiting for a big update in contract numbers from the Miami Dolphins. Naturally, this calls for added attention to his contract figures as this will mark the end of his rookie contract signed in 2020. And his anticipated extension with the Miami Dolphins isn’t just about ink on paper; it’s a game-changer, especially after what the Dolphins QB has been able to achieve for the team, as per FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho on ‘SPEAK’.

Tua Tagovailoa currently stands with 4 years, $30,275,438, and an impending fifth-year option in 2024, valued at $23.1 million if not extended. Though the numbers aren’t all that bad, the negotiation holds importance since Tagovailoa fulfilled most of the Miami Dolphins’ checklist. This is an achievement for any quarterback and Emmanuel Acho used it to urge Tua to demand recognition. Backing his stance with cold, hard stats, Acho laid it out,

“Tua should absolutely reset the market in large part because what the Miami Dolphins have asked Tua to do, he is done.” Acho added, “Look at Tua in the last two years- first in yards per game… first in yards per attempt… he’s first in pass rating… he’s first in passing touchdowns.”

But it’s not just about the stats. Acho dived deeper, highlighting Tua Tagovailoa’s growth under Coach Mike McDaniel, turning him into a top-tier quarterback. His achievement in the league has developed beyond just fine gameplay to leading the team through thick and thin.

Acho also didn’t hold back when he talked about the bigger picture. Acknowledging the realities of the market, Acho doubled down on his stance pointing out that quarterbacks with less on their resume have already reset the market. It’s time for Tua Tagovailoa to step up and do the same.

Miami Dolphins Face Contract Demands from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Recent developments in the offseason have made some important shuffles and important contract updates for those who were due. But the delightful news has put the Miami Dolphins in a challenging position as they still need to figure out contract negotiations with their offensive stars like Tua Tagovailoa. While the team has recently secured an extension for receiver Jaylen Waddle, demands from receiver Tyreek Hill could cause some tension.

Hill’s desire for a new contract has become apparent, with the receiver publicly expressing his stance. At $25 million per year, wants an upgrade after Justin Jefferson’s contract reset the market.

Source: #CTESPN BREAKING NEWS Tyreek Hill is working on a new contract with the Miami Dolphins Miami first wants to get Jaylen Waddle’s new contract done However, Waddle is planning to hold out if Miami does not meet his demands pic.twitter.com/LFur57cyOy — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) May 5, 2024

The Dolphins now face an important dilemma. While they have already committed to Jaylen Waddle with an extension worth $28.25 million per year, addressing Hill’s contract presents its own set of challenges. The team already has its hands full with one more contraction update for Tua Tagovailoa who forms the centerpiece of their offense.

Moreover, the decision to provide Waddle with a better deal signals a shift in the team’s offensive hierarchy, which could be a game-maker or breaker before the season.

However, the Dolphins are not obligated to renegotiate Hill’s deal immediately. They could opt to address it next year or even wait until his contract is closer to expiration, and work on an update for Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless, the Dolphins have a lot going on and they need to address the internal issues as soon as possible- especially before it becomes a matter of dissatisfaction for the Dolphins.