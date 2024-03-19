Jeff Benedict Reveals Why Tom Brady Once Couldn’t Stop Sobbing While Answering an Easy Question: “He Cried & So Did I”

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on after beating the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC south division at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Benedict, a well-known journalist and celebrated author, has penned books about iconic sports personalities such as LeBron James and Tiger Woods. However, his standout work, “The Dynasty,” soared to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. This book delves into the story of an NFL team, the New England Patriots, and how they dominated the league for almost two decades.

In a recent interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, author Jeff Benedict shared a touching moment from his first encounter with the seven-time Super Bowl Champ, Tom Brady, while he was writing his book. His first interview with the quarterback took place inside Brady’s suite at the Patriots stadium in the 2018 season, which was his second last year in New England.

Benedict recalled preparing 20 meticulously crafted questions for an insightful conversation with the former Patriots quarterback. Despite assuring Brady that he could turn off the tape recorder for any sensitive topics, the quarterback went on to answer every question without any hesitation.

However, it was a final question about a car accident Brady had experienced that made the star NFL player emotional. Benedict revealed that the accident which occurred in Boston, shortly after Brady began dating Gisele Bündchen, could have resulted in life-threatening injuries.

“It was a miracle that he walked away from it,” Benedit said. “And that led to a really emotional answer that went way farther than I anticipated, and he cried when he was answering the question. And so did I.”

Jeff Benedict revealed how he was expecting the least interesting answer to his last question. Yet Brady’s raw response went beyond Benedict’s expectations. Brady’s tears flowed freely as he shared his feelings about the accident, leaving Benedict equally moved and in tears.

In 2018, when this interview took place, Tom Brady also led his side to a 13-3 Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams. It became the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time as just 16 points were scored between the two teams, as per CBS News. However, it earned Tom Brady and New England their sixth Super Bowl title.

Details About Tom Brady’s Car Crash in 2010

Back in September 2010, the Patriots’ star quarterback, Tom Brady, was involved in a car accident when his Audi hit a minivan near his home. Thankfully, he escaped unhurt and even practiced with his team later that day, just before their season opener game, according to a 2010 story by Mass Live.

The accident occurred in Boston’s Back Bay area when Brady’s car collided with a minivan at an intersection. While the passenger in the minivan sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Brady remained unhurt. Police later charged the driver of the minivan with failing to stop at a red light.

Despite the setback, Brady showed up for practice with a smile on his face, reassuring his teammates of his well-being. Moreover, Brady started the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and led his team to a 38-24 victory.