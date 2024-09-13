“Jerry’s Gonna Owe Me Another Contract”: Dak Prescott Speaks His Heart After Bagging the Highest Salary In NFL History

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys finally ended the long-drawn Dak Prescott contract saga by making him the highest-paid QB in the league. But it seems like the QB wishes for more to come in the future. In his latest podcast appearance, Prescott revealed that he aims to receive one more bumper contract from Jerry Jones.

At 31 years old and having signed for the next four years at $60 million average annually, many believe that this could be the last big contract in the QB’s career. What makes things interesting is that Dak would be 35 by the end of this contract.

For Dak, however, the target is to emulate the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and play late into his 30s. Thus in his chat with his brother Tad on “I AM ATHLETE”, Dak revealed that owner Jerry owes him another contract due to his plans to end his career with the Cowboys which will certainly be near his 40s rather than mid-30s.

“First off, I plan to play for more than four years. So Jerry’s gonna owe me another contract to get that straight.”

Dak quickly expressed his gratitude for the blessings in his life. For most aspiring athletes, earning a livelihood while playing for your favorite team is nothing less than a dream. Dak is not only living his dream but is also experiencing it with the highest level of luxury.

But there is one thing missing – winning the Super Bowl with his childhood team. Thus Dak promised that he would get the Lombardi Trophy no matter what in the next four years.

Dak Prescott Is Looking At the Bigger Picture

Despite being born in Sulphur, Louisiana, Dak Prescott has always been a Cowboys fan. The career trajectory that has followed for the QB with his childhood team is truly commendable. Dak hence surely understands the privilege of being a Cowboy.

But every story needs a wholesome conclusion. And what else can be a greater end to Dak’s story than his Super Bowl win with the Cowboys? The QB knows this and didn’t shy away from broaching the topic with his brother.

With the faith that the Jones family has shown in him, the onus has never been this high on Dak to deliver the Lombardi Trophy which has been delayed since 1996. The QB thus promised his brother that he would make the Cowboys faithful know what winning a Super Bowl feels like.

“To now be able to say that I’m going to finish my legacy here, [it means] I owe so much to the city of Dallas and I want to be able to deliver my end of the deal. [I want to] bring this city, bring the Jones’, bring the Cowboys organization the Super Bowl that’s long overdue.”

While fans were relieved to retain Dak, they were amused at the retention cost. The problem with Dak over the years has been his ability to freeze at moments that matter. An encore of his previous showings would certainly not go down well with the Dallas fanbase who have skyrocketed their expectations from their talisman after the new contract.