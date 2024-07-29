Jerry Jones Called “Cheap” for Delaying the Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb Contract Extensions

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After falling short in the playoffs once again, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones instilled hope in fans with a promise to go “all in” this season. Ideally, this should have meant extending the contracts of key players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons while also signing reinforcements, but none of this has happened so far. Fans and analysts are equally frustrated with Jones, with Mike Florio now labeling the owner as “cheap.”

In his latest article for Pro Football Talk, Florio couldn’t hold back his frustration over Jerry Jones’ baffling decision not to extend the contracts of his star players. The NFL analyst criticized Jones and his team for their perceived cheapness, short-sightedness, and over-smartness:

“When it comes to paying great young players, Jones and company are: (1) cheap; (2) short-sighted; and (3) not as smart as they think they are.”

Jones recently expressed concerns about a potential halt in the NFL’s salary cap due to the controversial Sunday Ticket verdict. While many considered the veteran owner’s prediction, Florio dismissed it, believing instead that Jones was merely speculating to justify paying less or stalling extension talks with his players.

“The broader, more comprehensive coverage of Jones’s explanation suggests that he’s simply grasping for reasons to keep dragging his feet when it comes to paying Dak, CeeDee, and Micah.”

That said, while Florio’s comments might come across harshly, Jones’ latest statement on Prescott’s extension status doesn’t quite prove the analyst wrong.

Circumstances “change everyday,” says Jones on Prescott’s contract extension

Just when Jones thought he could convince Dak to accept a lower price, the entire QB market was turned upside down by Jordan Love’s recent contract extension. Consequently, when recently asked about Prescott potentially receiving a similar extension to Love’s, Jones quickly dismissed the idea and expressed hope that Prescott would perform at his best.

“I get in trouble when I make comparisons… I’m anxious for Dak to show that he’s the best with that Cowboys star.”

However, as always, Jones left fans with a glimmer of hope by saying that a new deal “can happen” even though dynamics around money “change every day.” The veteran owner held a similar stance on the expiring contracts of other Cowboys players, as he wanted to continue with them, albeit in a sustainable manner.

While fans would love to see Jones splurge on securing stars like Parsons, Lamb, and Prescott, Jones’ stance clearly reveals he won’t overpay or reset the market. Therefore, at this point, the future of the trio depends on how much they want to remain with the Cowboys, as it’s likely they won’t be the highest-paid at their respective positions.