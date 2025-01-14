“Jerry Jones Finally Came to His Senses”: Skip Bayless Reckons Cowboys Should Have Fired Mike McCarthy a Year Ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have decided to get divorced. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the team and McCarthy have “mutually” parted ways on Monday. McCarthy’s five-year tenure in Dallas is now over following a 7-10 season.

To say Cowboys fans are ecstatic about McCarthy leaving town may be an understatement. Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke glowingly about the news on Speak. Irvin’s former FOX teammate, Skip Bayless, did the same on his YouTube channel. Bayless beamed with pride as he commented on Jerry Jones making a move he believes came a year too late.

“I am so happy. I am so shocked. Jerry Jones finally did something by not doing something. Jerry Jones finally came to his senses… and let Mike McCarthy go… he should have been gone one year ago today after that nightmare of a disaster of a debacle that took place at Jerry World… against the [No.] 7 seed Green Bay Packers.”

It’s important to note McCarthy wasn’t officially fired. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported McCarthy and Jones “couldn’t agree on length of contract” during recent negotiations. Now, both McCarthy and Jones are in search of new partners.

Where will Mike McCarthy go? Who will the Cowboys hire?

Mike McCarthy went 49-35 as Dallas’ head coach. The Cowboys went 12-5 in three consecutive seasons under his leadership. They never advanced to the NFC Championship in McCarthy’s five years there, but there are many fanbases who will appreciate the consistency and stability he’ll provide their franchise.

Last week, the Chicago Bears requested permission from the Cowboys to interview McCarthy for their head coaching job. Dallas, presumably because they were actively negotiating with McCarthy, denied Chicago’s inquiry. McCarthy can now interview for any gig since he’s no longer under contract, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he’s expected to meet with the Bears this week.

McCarthy is easily the most proven head coach available this cycle (excluding Bill Belichick). As a result, he’ll have a fair share of suitors. In fact, every team with an open head coaching job could chase him. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets – potentially setting up a reunion with Aaron Rodgers – stand out from the Las Vegas Raiders in terms of likely destinations.

Troy Aikman on the Dallas Cowboys: “I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach, so this is a bit of a surprise for me today… It suggests that there’s not a real plan… To say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.” ️#NFL pic.twitter.com/M6cmb1dOaO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Dallas put themselves at a disadvantage by not coming to a decision on McCarthy last week. Jones won’t be able to interview any coordinators left in the NFL playoffs until their team is eliminated. This means Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn – among others who have already met other teams – are currently off limits to the Cowboys.

Bookie.com lists Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (+500) as the favorite to land the Dallas job. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (+600) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (+625) round out the top three candidates. Notably, Jerry Jones also had a productive conversation with Deion Sanders about the coaching role.