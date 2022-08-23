Jerry Jones isn’t the loser that Donald trump referred to while passing up on the now $8 billion franchise

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL franchise to reach $8 billion valuation and Donald Trump, who once came agonizingly close to buying the franchise would not be a happy man.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most talked about franchises in the NFL. The team has a lot of big names but they are infamous for panicking at crucial instances in playoffs.

One man who makes the headlines even more than some of the top stars in the team is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He is known for not holding himself back and frequently landing in controversies. However, one can’t shy away from the fact that he has well and truly played a massive role in taking the Cowboys’ market value to great heights.

Recently, Forbes released the list of most valuable franchises and once again, the Cowboys ended up topping the list. The Dallas-based franchise is now worth a whopping $8 billion.

Donald Trump had famously declared buying Jerry Jones’ Cowboys a ‘lose-lose’ deal

The Patriots were given the 2nd spot valued at $6.4 billion, while Rams came in at 3rd place valued at $6.3 billion. While Jerry can be proud of where he has taken the Cowboys, there was a time when Donald Trump reportedly had a chance to buy the franchise.

Back in 1984, former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with the New York Times had stated that he had the chance to become the owner of the Dallas-based franchise for just $40-50 million. “I could have bought an NFL team. There were three or four available—that still are available, including, of course, the Dallas Cowboys. I could have bought an NFL club for $40 million or $50 million, but it’s established and you would just see it move laterally. Not enough to create there,” he had claimed.

The Dallas Cowboys are the first NFL team worth $8 billion. Donald Trump nearly bought them for $50M in 1983, but purchased a USFL franchise that folded two years later. "I feel sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy the Cowboys … he'll be known to the world as a loser." pic.twitter.com/OBi3glnibG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 22, 2022

Trump being Trump, further stated that “he feels sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a no-win situation for him, because if he wins, well, so what, they’ve won through the years, and if he loses, which seems likely because they’re having troubles, he’ll be known to the world as a loser.”

Donald went on to buy a USFL team which unfortunately, folded in a couple of years. Whereas Jones, who bought the Cowboys for $150 million is now the owner of the most valuable franchise in the league.

