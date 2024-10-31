Jerry Jones “Literally Cried” After Cowboys’ 1994 NFC Championship Loss to 49ers at Candlestick Park

The Dallas Cowboys’ latest upset against the 49ers brought back memories from the 1994 NFC Championship game. Jerry Jones recalled how he couldn’t help but get emotional when the Troy Aikman-led team eventually lost to the Niners.

The owner, president, and the GM of the Cowboys joined the 105.3 The Fan podcast to share his thoughts regarding the recent 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In the interview, he was asked about their disappointing performance against the Niners. The GM recalled:

“One of the few times I’ve ever cried, literally cried, was the championship game we had there at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, and we lost that game.”

Jones recollected that the Cowboys were one of the strongest teams that season with Barry Switzer as their coach. However, he was quick to add that the franchise had Deion Sanders back then, which was a plus point for the 49ers.

In the 1994 season, the Cowboys were having a dominant 12-4 regular season. Yet, earlier they had lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season game as well. Then QB, Aikman, was intercepted thrice, and Dallas couldn’t recover an onside kick. This helped San Francisco claw a 21-14 victory.

This win was ultimately shadowed by the NFC Championship game. The Niners went on to win the Super Bowl that season after they ended the Cowboys’ run as reigning champions 38-28.

Now, the recent loss against last year’s runners-up has brought down the Cowboys‘ record to 3-4 this season. Not only that, it also marked the fourth straight loss of Dallas against the 49ers, including the postseason contests.

Despite these stats against the Niners, the owner made sure to point out that the Cowboys are still slightly better than the 49ers when it comes to the championship games.

Jerry Jones defends the Cowboys after the loss against the 49ers

Jones acknowledged that San Francisco is one of the most formidable teams they have played against. He credited the franchise but swiftly added:

They’re a great franchise. They’re formidable. We’ve got a great history with them. They’ve been to more playoffs, more championship games than we have but we both need to see a Super Bowl in the participation area.

The 49ers have an 8-11 record in NFC championships. Meanwhile, the Cowboys also boast 8 wins, but only 6 losses in NFC championship games. Astonishingly, both teams have also won equal numbers of Super Bowls (5).

The one up that the Cowboys have against the Niners is the number of playoff appearances. America’s team has 36, while the Red and Gold have 30 to their name.

This season is proving to be challenging for both teams. Only time will tell if they will face off again this season, or if the Cowboys would have to wait a year to avenge their regular season loss at Levi’s Stadium.