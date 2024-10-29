Jerry Jones Remains Optimistic About the Cowboys Despite 3–4 Record

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cowboys haven’t been able to lasso their way around the challenges of the NFL this season, and yet, Jerry Jones continues to hold on to the rope as tightly as he can. They faced their 4th loss out of the 7 games played yesterday, and it came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, who have also incurred 4 losses so far.

The billionaire Cowboys owner has given out league-resetting contracts in the offseason but hasn’t been able to witness a turnaround for the team. However, he has faith in the players and coaching staff to make a comeback, especially since the team has the mettle to do so and the NFL season is 17 weeks long, not 7.

During his latest appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry said (via John Machota):

“I have a lot of faith in these players. I have a lot of faith in this coaching staff. We’ll have some players coming back (from injury) that will play critical roles for us. We ought to get better. Seventeen-game season, lets get this thing turned around and have a storybook ending to a rough start.”

However, a swarm of frustrated Cowboys fans aren’t buying what Jerry is selling. They have been knocking on Jerry’s door to make some changes to the roster for a long time now, but the front office has yet to make any significant moves, unlike teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, NY Jets, and several others.

For fans, the solution is simple: Jerry should retire, and someone competent should take over. Right away, that person could fill the gaps that have needed to be addressed for a long, long time.

As for now, the only literary piece that the Dallas Cowboys can draw inspiration from is ‘Jack and Jill’, as they continue to tumble down the slope of the leaderboard. What challenges await the Cowboys next? Will the gunslingers ride off into the sunset with glory? Or will they lose the shoot-out of the NFL?

Let’s take a look at the Cowboys’ schedule for the coming weeks and see if they have any shot at making a comeback in the playoff race, and ultimately the Super Bowl, as Jones delusionally believes.

The Cowboys’ upcoming games of the 2024 season

America’s Team has a total of ten games left, with two against their divisional rivals, the Eagles, and two more against the NFC East-leading Commanders. These matchups will not come easy for the Dak Prescott-led team, which currently ranks third behind both the Eagles and the Commanders in the division.

The team is also set to face the Buccaneers, Falcons (next week), and Texans, who will come in guns blazing. Winning even three out of these seven matchups will be a tough job for the Cowboys, especially given their current state.

The other three outings against the Panthers, Giants, and Bengals may favor them, but that won’t secure them a place in the postseason. Overcoming their divisional opponents and the other formidable opponents they are about to face will.

Can America’s Team do so? Well, they are known for making a comeback in the regular season, so it wouldn’t be surprising. What would be surprising, however, is if Jerry brings in help before the trade deadline next month. That won’t guarantee a playoff berth but will definitely give the team a chance.