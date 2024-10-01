Jerry Jones Reveals Plans to Reinforce the Cowboys Defense After Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence Get Injured

Just when the Dallas Cowboys’ defense seemed to have made a comeback in Thursday’s game, two key players took brutal hits. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence suffered from lower-body injuries while securing their win against the Giants. With the two weapons now ruled out for the next couple of games, Jerry Jones revealed the backup plan.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys owner has decided not to scour outside the team for trades. Instead, Jones will be looking for a defensive end replacement in the practice squad, as per Todd Archer.

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will look at signing a defensive end off a practice squad more than making a trade. Also will look internally for help in replacing Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence.”

Jones further expressed, “We’re fortunate to have these young guys to step up here,” according to Athletics’ Jon Machota.

Notably, Parsons is expected to return after Week 7. On the other hand, Lawrence, who recorded the highest number of sacks on the team, is confirmed to be on Injury Reserve for next week.

With the option of trading their players off the table, the Cowboys will have to rely on practice squad players in the upcoming game against the Steelers on Oct 7. That said, as Dallas fans lament the loss of their defensive stars, the edge rusher recently shared some details about his injury.

Parsons sheds light on ankle injury

“It’s tough,” said the linebacker via ‘The Edge,’ describing the sprained ankle and the need to miss the upcoming games. Parsons, however, assured his fans that “he’ll be okay” and that it’s “just a small injury.”

The 25-year-old also expressed his gratitude about how the injury was not as bad as it could have potentially been.

“I’m just thankful because it could have been worse… People thought it was worse and I’m just happy it is what it is. It’s a sprain, nothing too serious, and I’ll be back playing.”

The edge rusher had further called his situation “frustrating” as per the team’s website. He also expressed regret for not being able to help his teammates and letting down his fans.

However, Parsons moves forward with a positive attitude, drawing lessons of faith from the “humbling” experience.

Parsons was downed in the fourth quarter after being hit in the lower leg by Giants’ Greg Van Roten. With his current situation being termed ‘week-to-week’, it remains unclear when the edge rusher will be able to make it back into his team.