“Jerry Jones Wants Control”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Reject Cowboys’ Decision on Brian Schottenheimer

The decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as the next Head Coach of the Cowboys hasn’t gone down well with the fans and many across the NFL world. Making someone with no head coaching experience the HC when the team is quickly deteriorating seems like a baffling decision to fans and analysts alike.

Yesterday Skip Bayless spoke his mind about the decision. Now it’s his former partner, Shannon Sharpe along with his new partner, Chad Johnson who spoke against it, rejecting this baffling decision.

According to Sharpe and Ocho on Nightcap, the decision has everything to do with Jerry’s intentions to hold onto power in Dallas.

“We know why he got the job. It’s because Jerry wants someone he can control. It’s really that simple. I’m not gonna make it a black-and-white issue. It’s a control issue. Jerry wants control. Jerry wants control because he wants credit and none of the blame.”

There is no other scenario that justifies this hiring. Sharpe called the Cowboys owner/GM a” Promoter” who has no aim and isn’t eyeing success on the field. He is a businessman and is happy just being in the news cycle.

Ocho echoed Sharpe’s sentiments, delivering a scathing critique of Jerry Jones. He agreed that the Cowboys’ GM is determined to maintain his unchallenged reign, clinging tightly to power. Hiring Brian Schottenheimer, according to Ocho, allows Jones to preserve that control for another four years.

“Jerry wants to continue his reign with power. He doesn’t want to relinquish that power and he wants to be in control of everything. He hired a coach that will fall in line with just that. The results have been the same for years. Nothing is going to change until you get out of the way.”

Both Shannon and Ocho firmly believe that meaningful change will remain out of reach for the Cowboys as long as Jerry is in charge. They see him as his own worst enemy—a jack of all trades and master of none, unwilling to delegate for fear of losing credit.

Since Bill Parcells, all of Jones’s head coaching hires—Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy, and now Schottenheimer—share one common trait: none of them would dare challenge his authority or decisions.

Schottenheimer has never held a head coaching position during his NFL career, though he did find some success as an offensive coordinator during his tenure in Seattle. While it’s not to say he’s destined for failure, the odds are stacked against him.

He may bring offensive success, but the lack of a winning culture and the absence of real authority to operate will severely limit his ability to make a meaningful impact in Dallas. Perhaps that’s exactly what Jones wants.