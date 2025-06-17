Cowboys Fans Roll Their Eyes Over Lofty Super Bowl Claims by HC Brian Schottenheimer: “People Are Going to Come After Our Coaches”

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Over the last few years, the Dallas Cowboys have been extremely predictable in the offseason. They kick things off with no significant free agency moves or contract resolutions, yet still make lofty promises and proclamations for the upcoming season, often ending with bold visions of winning the Super Bowl. And unsurprisingly, even with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer now at the helm, the Cowboys are sticking to the script.

Advertisement

In an ideal world, after a disappointing 7–10 finish in 2024 that saw the team miss the playoffs for the first time in four years, the Jerry Jones-owned team should have entered the season with a fresh slate and more realistic goals. Like a win or two in the postseason.

But Schottenheimer, who is stepping into his first head coaching role after being a longtime assistant and offensive coordinator, feels that the Cowboys are so well equipped to win the Super Bowl to the extent that their personnel will he poached by other NFL teams next league year.

“We’re gonna win,” he said confidently at the team’s mandatory minicamp press conference. “And when we win, our coaching staff is going to get raided. People are going to come after our coaches, because we’re gonna win.”

Special: New Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer says the Cowboys are going to ‘win’ this season: “We’re gonna win. And when we win, our coaching staff is going to get raided. People are going to come after our coaches, because we’re gonna win.” The Cowboys are extremely confident… pic.twitter.com/yqbUrnI8Ms — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2025

It was bold. It was clear. It was classic Cowboys offseason energy. But is there substance behind this claim?

For starters, gone is the future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin. In his place, rookie Tyler Booker will be tasked with filling enormous shoes. Meanwhile, the ground game has been reset with the arrivals of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and Dallas added some firepower with WR George Pickens, now in a contract year.

There have been wholesale changes in the coaching setup, too. Brian Schottenheimer brought in Klayton Adams, known for his run-game mastery in Arizona, as offensive coordinator. On defense, he handed the reins to ex-Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, a veteran voice tasked with rebuilding a unit that fell apart late last year.

Simply put, all these signs point to a franchise attempting a hard reboot, which is why fans felt that this was a completely unnecessary statement from Schottenheimer. “Too soon. Play the games first,” wrote a Cowboys fan. “Is this a SNL skit?” wrote another in disbelief.

The rest, meanwhile, didn’t waste any time in roasting the head coach for his take. “Win ya players over first playa…stop trying to say what your boss wants to hear…” penned a fan. “Every season it’s the same thing. Sorry but Dak s**ks in playoffs. Some guys have it and some don’t,” chimed in another.

Judging by the fan reactions, it’s evident that this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Cowboys Nation. Talk is loud, but postseason wins have been quiet.

So even if Schottenheimer may be betting on himself and his team for a turnaround in playoff fortunes, until he proves it on the field, fans are treating the declarations like yet another rerun of the same old script. Safe to say, the pressure has never been higher on the Cowboys to win this season!