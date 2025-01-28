“I Ain’t Heard Clark Hunt Talk”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Call Out Jerry Jones For Not Learning From Other NFL Teams

Clark Hunt has built a franchise that has long succeeded because he chose to lean on people with more expertise around him, including Andy Reid and Brett Veach. Even if they played their part, they don’t like to hog the limelight and love to give credit to all the people involved. However, the situation is the opposite in Dallas, where Jerry Jones is the center of the universe, being the owner as well as the GM. He refuses to delegate or learn from the experiences of other owners and franchises.

During the recent episode of The Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson stressed that the Cowboys and Jerry need to learn to replicate the moves of other franchises to achieve success. He used the example of relationship dynamics between Jeff Lurie and Howie Roseman. According to them, Lurie gives Roseman freedom regarding player personnel, and that has substantially paid off in recent years.

Howie has been able to build competitive rosters every season to put out and Lurie trusts him to do his job. This involves the draft process, off-season acquisitions- and signing star players to surround Jalen Hurts. Despite being in the same division as Philadelphia, Jerry refuses to copy what is clearly working for a rival team. Instead, he continues to dance to his tune and drink his Kool-Aid.

” You look at the landscape of the NFL, the teams that consistently win, how they draft, how they bring in off-season acquisitions. It’s okay to copy what they may be doing instead of continuously trying to do things your way. I’m not sure what Jerry is getting that,” Chad Johnson explained.

Success at the top of the organization reflects on the field. Shannon believes the reason behind Jones’ inability to learn and delegate things that he has no experience doing is that he craves attention and credit for everything. According to Sharpe, that is why he is continuously in front of the media, trying to keep himself and the Cowboys in the limelight.

The Hall of Fame Tight End pointed out that we haven’t seen other owners hogging the mic like Jerry. They don’t meddle in front-office decisions.

” Jerry wants credit. You see Jeffrey Lurie. He is perfectly content. I think I’ve heard Lurie talk once and he did a feature about his brother. As a matter of fact, I ain’t heard Clark Hunt talk. A lot of owners, I ain’t heard talk,”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys hired a new HC in Brian Schottenheimer and it gave Jerry another opportunity to talk. What did he have to say about his new bizarre decision?

Jerry Jones talks about hiring Schottenheimer

Jerry’s poll numbers continue to drop as he makes another head-scratching decision to promote the OC Brian Schottenheimer to the role of Head Coach. The move has garnered eyeballs for the wrong reasons, with many criticizing the decision and blasting him. What did the Cowboys GM/owner have to say about it?

Jerry Jones remains unfazed by the criticism, even acknowledging the risk of hiring someone without prior head coaching experience. Instead, he emphasized the importance of taking risks and expressed confidence that hiring Brian Schottenheimer is a gamble worth the reward. Jones explained that the decision came after extensive interviews with several candidates.

He believes Schottenheimer is highly qualified, with the necessary experience to lead the team. Jones also compared him to other top coaching talents like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, asserting that Schottenheimer is a great fit for both the Cowboys and Dak Prescott. According to Jones, they share a similar football philosophy, making him the ideal choice to guide the team forward.

” It’s a risk, not a big of a risk but it’s a serious risk. I was talking to Brian about calling plays frankly after the season was over. I have one ( Schottenheimer) who is very capable in those skills and those players. He’s got skills. He is uniquely qualified to coach our team. He is uniquely qualified to coach Dak. Schotti has been doing this for 25 years. He’s got tons of experience”

Regardless of what Jerry Jones says or believes, many feel the real reason behind Brian Schottenheimer’s hiring is Jones’s desire to maintain control. Critics argue that Jones wanted a coach who wouldn’t challenge his authority, and now he has one.

However, Jones is correct about one aspect of the head coaching role: many of the flashy hires—like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Liam Coen, and Dave Canales—are coordinators with no head coaching experience, whereas Schottenheimer brings significantly more to the table in that regard.