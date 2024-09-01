Jerry Jones Will Let Dak Prescott Walk if a Deal Isn’t Done by Week One: Kay Adams

August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and owner Jerry Jones (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL season drawing closer, Dak Prescott is grappling with a tense situation as he enters the final year of his four-year, $140 million contract signed in 2021. Every indication from owner Jerry Jones and the front office has hinted that there isn’t much progression with the extension, which led Kay Adams to believe that the Cowboys might let their QB walk next year if a deal isn’t done by Week One.

On ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,’ the former Good Morning Football host asserted that the stakes are really high for Prescott going into the season. She acknowledged that while it’s hard to imagine letting go of a quarterback like Prescott, Jones has previously indicated that his QB hasn’t had much success in the playoffs.

The recent four-year, $136 million contract extension for their wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which makes him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback, has only added fuel to the fire. Jerry might now prioritize signing Micah Parsons, which could ultimately result in Prescott’s exclusion, given that the team cannot splurge big on all three players.

As Adams speculated:

“It’s blatantly clear that (Jerry Jones) is calling out Dak’s lack of postseason success. Also, the reference to the ‘Cowboys situations’ really making it seem like he may end up letting Dak walk… Let Dak walk, sign CeeDee, keep Micah.”

“There is a chance that it gets done before the season but all indications are that if it does not get done by Week 1, it is not getting done,” Adams continued.

Adams’ argument certainly holds merit as the Cowboys haven’t made any significant moves in the offseason to indicate that they are extending their QB. So, the next few days will be very crucial for both the team and its star quarterback.

In light of the negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott for a new contract, both Jerry Jones and the veteran QB have recently presented their contrasting perspectives, clearly indicating a noticeable strain in their viewpoints.

Jones’ cryptic comments spark a significant reaction from Prescott

When questioned about the requirements he had for Prescott before considering a contract extension, Jones’ reply was certainly notable. “You could easily say if you hadn’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” the 81-year-old owner told the media.

“Dak situation, for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” he continued.

Looking at the response, Jones’ vagueness hints at larger strategic concerns at the management level. However, while addressing the Cowboys owner’s cryptic statement, Prescott responded indifferently, saying,

“You know, I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he says to the media a long time ago.”

Quite evidently, the Mississippi State alum casually shrugged off the remarks made by Jerry, which clearly hints at the significant disconnect between the owner and his quarterback.

But at the same time, perhaps Prescott is not ignorant of the circumstances; rather, he is avoiding them to maintain his sanity. As the Cowboys prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on September 8 for the season opener, his primary focus is on his mentality and strategy, rather than on the various narratives from media, analysts, and fans.