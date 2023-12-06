“Jets Really Messed This Kid Up”: Zach Wilson Reluctance to Step Back as QB1 Sparks Reaction From Fans

The New York Jets are having yet another tumultuous season. Many expected them to make a run towards playoffs when they signed Aaron Rodgers. When Rodgers went down in the first game of the season against the Bills, Zach Wilson stepped in and delivered a win. Many thought the Green Gang could still reach the postseason but things haven’t gone their way.

Advertisement

Zach Wilson hasn’t proven to be a worthy replacement and their offense has been dysfunctional throughout the season. He has more picks than TDs this season. After three weeks of continuous struggle, in-game week 11 against the Bills, he was taken off the field for Tim Boyle. He was subsequently demoted to 3rd string QB behind Boyle and Trevor Siemian. After benching Wilson, Saleh said-

“Zach is fine. He has come a long way from a year ago. I think we all agree we wish it was better for him, we wish we all could have been better for him. As I have said, it is not a one-person thing, but just to see if we could get something going, but he was good.”

Advertisement

Looks like the trick hasn’t worked well for the Jets. They lost their next 2 matches against the Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets have seemingly worsened after the change. His successor has just thrown for just 360 yards with just 1 TD and 4 interceptions.

The QB room has become a revolving door. And now as per NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the team tried to get Zach Wilson back as a starter but the 24-year-old is reluctant to become the QB1 again. Coach Robert Saleh stated in a press conference that he had not decided who would play as QB against the Texans. But it seems with both Boyle and Siemian failing to kickstart their struggling offense, Saleh is leaning toward Wilson again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1731742011978310109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans Think Zach Wilson Done Dirty by the Jets

Zach Wilson despite being not on the injury list, isn’t willing to resume his duties as shot caller. The Green Gang have come a full circle and after experimenting with both Boyle and Siemian, have reached out to the 2nd pick of the 2021 draft to step back in as QB1.

Advertisement

Fans who initially wanted Saleh to bench Wilson have finally leaped in support of their former QB1 about his decision to be the starting shot caller again. Many came out with the opinion that the Jets as a franchise have let down Wilson by letting him foot the blame for the weak offense:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hughart_michael/status/1731742144287666575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnCarlsongang/status/1731742618944434293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many fans also seem to be of the opinion that Wilson should move to another team, and leave the Jets behind:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jimkryjer/status/1731742408856248477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/titans4L_/status/1731742218665267509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bowling23/status/1731800522624037120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When asked about Wilson’s future at the time of his benching, Saleh said they would deal with it in the offseason and it looks like the feeling to find new pastures is mutual. The Jets are 4-8 now. With just 5 games left, there is nothing to salvage this season and their hopes of making the postseason are almost dead. They play the Texans in game week 14.

With Rodgers returning next year, the focus should be on rebuilding for the next season. Zach Wilson can be an adequate backup to Rodgers if he decides to stick around.