Baker Mayfield’s Former Coach Gregg Williams Professes How He Could’ve Won a Super Bowl With the QB In the Cleveland Browns

Stepping into Tom Brady’s shoes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a challenging task, but Baker Mayfield has adapted admirably. Baker appeared to be a perfect fit even after there were some questions regarding him delivering results. The Bucs recognized his value and ultimately agreed to a three-year deal worth upto $115 million to stay with the team. Nonetheless, one of his previous offensive coordinators claimed to have been aware of Baker’s abilities ever since observing him play when questioned about Baker.

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator and interim head coach, Gregg Williams, expressed his happiness for Baker Mayfield and believed that he deserved the new contract with the Buccaneers on his podcast, “Come Get Some.”

Gregg Williams mentioned that Baker is one of his “all-time favorite” quarterbacks that he ever coached. Furthermore, the former NFL coach expressed his belief that had he remained with the Cleveland Browns, they could have secured a championship with Baker.

Gregg Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and later became the interim head coach in 2018 after Hue Jackson left. He left Cleveland as head coach with a winning record, a feat not seen since Marty Schottenheimer in 1988. Gregg spent close to 23 years in the NFL before he was let go from the Jets in 2020. He is currently employed as the defensive coordinator for the DC Defenders in the United Football League.

“I believe with all my heart, we could have won a championship with him had I stayed with the Cleveland Browns, instead of heading out,” Gregg said.

The experienced coach felt a sense of pride as he watched Baker continuously demonstrate his skills with different teams in both college and the NFL. He is often acknowledged for helping Baker Mayfield reach his full potential while serving as head coach.

Baker Mayfield Kept A Strong Case For NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023

Baker Mayfield made remarkable strides during the 2023-24 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning praise from both fans and analysts. His performances towards the team’s success showcased his perseverance and symbolized a noteworthy comeback. Mayfield stood out as a strong candidate for awards like the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, along with other athletes Joe Flacco and Damar Hamlin.

It was Joe Flacco who was awarded the AP Comeback Player of the Year, while Baker Mayfield received the same accolade from fans voting on NFL on FOX. FOX’s choice was deemed to be more reasonable. Why? You ask! Baker was enjoying his time with the Browns, but a small setback led to them releasing him and trading him to the Panthers. Thereafter, he couldn’t make a mark while playing for both the Panthers and the Rams.

He then secured the opportunity to vie for the starting quarterback spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a one-year contract valued at $4 million. Baker guided the Bucs to secure the NFC South title, overpowering the Eagles in the Wild Card playoffs.

Throughout the 2023-24 regular season, Baker Mayfield played all 17 games as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished 64.3% of his throws, amassing 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moreover, he added 163 rushing yards and scored 2 touchdowns on 62 rushing attempts.

He passed for a total of 686 yards, threw 6 touchdowns, and had 2 interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 106.3, in the playoffs. While Joe Flacco deserves credit for his comeback, it is clear that Baker Mayfield indeed came back from a tough spot himself. So it could’ve gone either way.