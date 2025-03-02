Barry Sanders Shares Why He Decided to Retire From the NFL Despite Having “2 or 3” Years Left in Him

Barry Sanders is undeniably one of the greatest running backs the NFL has ever seen. Whether it was rushing for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in a single season or racking up 15,269 career yards on the ground along with an MVP award in 1997, the Detroit Lions legend left defenders grasping for air week in and week out.

Advertisement

But in 1999, Sanders shockingly announced his retirement at the age of 31 with a simple letter to his hometown newspaper, despite seemingly being in peak physical shape and just 1,457 yards shy of breaking Walter Payton’s all-time rushing record.

Fans were baffled as to why a player in his prime, with so many accolades still to chase, would cut his career short. Fortunately, we now have an answer. According to the Hall of Famer, a combination of burnout and a lack of desire to start fresh with a team other than the Detroit Lions led him to hang up his cleats.

Sanders recently appeared on Green Light with Chris Long, where he revealed how tough it was to retire despite knowing that he had 2 to 3 years left physically to play in the big league. But around a year or two before hanging it up, self-doubt started creeping into the Lions legend’s mind.

He started wondering if he had it in him to give his all like he did all these years without silverware to show. The Lions, at that point in time, were on the cusp of yet another rebuild—a phase that Sanders wasn’t sure he could endure.

“It was tough, man. It was a tough decision. Probably at the beginning of year 10, maybe even before that, I started thinking, ‘I don’t know if I’m too sure about this anymore.’ You know, this kind of rebuilding—it’s just not for me,” said Sanders.

From 1989 to 1998, Detroit made the playoffs five times but only won a single postseason game. The desire to give his blood, sweat, and tears to the team just dwindled with each passing year.

“That drive, that passion to keep competing, it wasn’t the same. And also, maybe some of it was just asking myself, ‘Is it even worth it?’ Not physically, but just looking at the bigger picture—the construction of the team,” he added.

That said, the former RB admitted that he knew how he could have prolonged his career if push came to shove. Whether it was adjusting his explosive playstyle to rely more on his football IQ or bringing in an OT like Willie Roaf to take fewer hits, Sanders was well aware of the strategies and nuances of conditioning to extend his career.

“Physically, maybe two to three more years—if everything went perfectly… Maybe if I could’ve brought over guys like Willie Roaf… Maybe I wasn’t as fast or as jittery at year 10, but I think I was a smarter runner, more patient. I knew the game better.”

Despite knowing he had more to give, Sanders ultimately stepped away from the game for one simple reason—he no longer felt the same fire. The mind is where the heart is, and in Sanders’ heart, grinding for a team that wasn’t a true contender took its toll.

“Over that last year or two, I started feeling like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can really keep going.’ Staying in the game, doing all the little things it takes to be on top—that’s a grind. And beyond that, I wanted to be somewhere I had a real purpose—a real chance of winning something.”

While fans may still wonder “what if,” one thing is certain: Barry Sanders left the game on his own terms, at the peak of his abilities, with a legacy that will forever be untouchable.