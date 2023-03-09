“Other Places Made Derek Carr Cry”: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Takes a Wild Swing at Saints QB While Showering Praise on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, the controversial superstar who has been with the Green Bay Packers since the beginning of his NFL career, might end up leading some other franchise in 2023. Aaron’s 2022 season wasn’t a total disaster but it certainly wasn’t as good as he would have expected it to be.

Moreover, when a quarterback is paid over $50 million for a season, he is expected to at least take his team to the playoffs, something which Aaron wasn’t able to do last season. As a result, there have been rumors that Green Bay might end up trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Mike Greenberg takes a jibe at Derek Carr while praising Aaron Rodgers

While experts like Rich Eisen have suggested that Aaron would be too expensive a buy for the Giants and might even end up disturbing the team combination, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg opines that the 4x NFL MVP is the right choice for the New York-based franchise.

Mike recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he fiercely proposed that the Giants must go after Aaron. “This is literally going from the ridiculous to the sublime,” Mike said about Giants possibly moving on from Zach Wilson and getting Aaron Rodgers.

“It is going from Zach Wilson, who might turn out to be as significant a bust as ever, to a guy who is on a very short list of greatest QBs who ever lived. So, there is nothing bigger than this that could possibly happen,” Greenberg said, adding that while everyone is talking about New York being a tough fan base and media market, Aaron is more than capable of handling all this.

However, in a quest to make his point as strongly as he can in Rodgers’ favor, Mike ended up taking a brutal shot at Derek Carr. “If Aaron Rodgers can’t handle tough fans and media than who can, Derek Carr? I mean other places made Derek Carr cry,” he claimed after which, Pat and other panelists had no option but to shout, “oh..oh..oh”

Derek Carr almost cried after losing to the Colts last season

Derek Carr, who started his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2014 was released by the franchise this year after a disastrous 2022 season. In fact, after his unit had dropped down to 2-7 upon facing a crushing defeat against the Colts last season, Derek was seen trying really hard not to shed a few tears during the press conference.

“I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off… what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night.” Derek Carr broke into tears after the Raiders loss vs. the Colts pic.twitter.com/fRymBmclar — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2022

Moreover, rumors about him calling it quits had also started surfacing. However, Carr was quick to deny all such rumors and has now signed as 4-year $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming season for his new team.

