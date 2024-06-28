Jets Rising Star Sauce Gardner Turns Twitter Feed Into Golf Lessons After Playing For One Day

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets coernerback Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner’s X account is a goldmine, full of colorful escapades and details about his life. It’s no secret that he likes online gaming and bowling, but now he has found another side quest to dabble in his free time: golf. Like many pro players, the Jets CB has finally pulled out his 9-iron and entered the world of golf. Even though it’s only been one day, Sauce is already getting golf lessons from professionals.

Sauce posted multiple videos of himself enjoying a day of golf. In one clip, he complained about not being able to drive the ball properly and asked for tips. Little did he know, tips would come flying in. Taking notes, he applied the advice and showed significant improvement in the very next video.

The PGA Tour and PGA of America took it upon themselves to improve Gardner’s golf game. Addressing the Jets CB, PGA Coach Justin Kraft dissected Sauce’s swing and pointed out the mistakes he had been making.

Kraft gave him pro tips on improving his balance, swing, and pressure distribution throughout his body. Sauce was grateful for the tips as he plans to use them when he hits the course again.

I just went back and watched the video of my swing. You are 100% right coach! I’m back on the course today so I will put those tips to use https://t.co/4K4c9IKzRT — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 27, 2024