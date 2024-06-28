mobile app bar

Jets Rising Star Sauce Gardner Turns Twitter Feed Into Golf Lessons After Playing For One Day

Ayush Juneja
Published

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets coernerback Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner’s X account is a goldmine, full of colorful escapades and details about his life. It’s no secret that he likes online gaming and bowling, but now he has found another side quest to dabble in his free time: golf. Like many pro players, the Jets CB has finally pulled out his 9-iron and entered the world of golf. Even though it’s only been one day, Sauce is already getting golf lessons from professionals.

Sauce posted multiple videos of himself enjoying a day of golf. In one clip, he complained about not being able to drive the ball properly and asked for tips. Little did he know, tips would come flying in. Taking notes, he applied the advice and showed significant improvement in the very next video.

The PGA Tour and PGA of America took it upon themselves to improve Gardner’s golf game. Addressing the Jets CB, PGA Coach Justin Kraft dissected Sauce’s swing and pointed out the mistakes he had been making.

Kraft gave him pro tips on improving his balance, swing, and pressure distribution throughout his body. Sauce was grateful for the tips as he plans to use them when he hits the course again.

 

Fans loved watching Sauce Gardner get hooked on golf and devote his time to it. They were impressed by the Twitter golf community coming to the Jets CB’s rescue, and they appreciated seeing social media used in a positive, helpful way.

A Bills fan even joked that he would like to see Sauce improve at golf and switch careers. Fans stated,

Another chimed in and added,

A user wrote,

A fan quipped,

Golf seems to be the preferred sport for Pro football players to enjoy during their off-times, with names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes also frequently indulging in the game.

Pro Footballers’ Favorite Pass Time Seems to Be Golf

Among the current players, the biggest name among current players is Patrick Mahomes. 3-time Super Bowl winner is an avid golfer with a 7.7 handicap. He has participated in a Celebrity golf tournament twice alongside Travis Kelce. Aaron Rodgers loves many things besides football and one of his past time activities is golfing.

He participates in celebrity pro-am events with a handicap of 4. The Eagles kicker Jake Elliot has a 3.5 handicap and qualified for the 2022 Philadelphia Open Championship.

We all know Tom Brady is a golf nut and played the sport at one of the best courses in the country at Pebble Beach, California alongside Alex Rodriguez. Larry Fitzgerald has won Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Kevin Streelman twice.

