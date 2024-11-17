Jets Sold Everything for Aaron Rodgers & are Getting Worse, Despite Robert Saleh’s Firing: Cam Newton

Nov 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Last month, the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh in hopes of improving the 2-3 record. Did things advance? Not really. They plummeted to seven losses and just one more win. Cam Newton, without any hesitance, held Aaron Rodgers accountable.

In the latest episode of 4th&1, Cam Newton and Omari Collins discussed the Jets’ disappointing season. Collins questioned whose at fault – the coach, the organization, or the people who made all the decisions. To this, the former quarterback replied: The

Newton wasn’t wrong. The Jets did try to equip Aaron Rodgers with big guns. They brought in Devante Adams from the Raiders, traded Zach Wilson this offseason, brought in Garrett Wilson, and recently fired Robert Saleh.

Despite all this, the Jets have been miserably struggling. The offense has been mediocre, and the defense has been falling apart.

Meanwhile, A-Rod’s stats haven’t been on a level of producing match-winning plays. He has amassed 15 TDs for 2,258 yards and just 7 interceptions.

As Newton pointed out, their situation has been “sh**ty.” But that wasn’t the surprising bit. The former Panthers QB believed that the Jets would move on from the mighty Rodgers after this season.

While this admission shocked his co-host, who voiced, “Won’t they give him another season? He was hurt last year.” Newton strongly replied, “No, ” and he isn’t the only one who believes so.

NFL Insider reveals that the Jets won’t reunite with Aaron Rodgers after this season

NFL world is aware of Aaron Rodgers’ wishes to play next year. However, an NFL Insider revealed that it might not happen with the Green Gang.

The Atlantic’s Dianna Russini revealed, “There is no guarantee” that Rodgers will play for the Jets next season. If the team decides to cut the 4x NFL MVP, it can happen after June 1 and pay just $14 million in dead money.

While the Buffaloe Bills dominate the AFC East, the rest of the three spots are facing tough competition due to the underwhelming season of the Jets, the Phins, and the Patriots. Even with slim chances, the Jets aren’t completely out of the game. Their next clash is against the Colts on their home ground the MetLife Stadium.