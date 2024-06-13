Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Shares Deep Concerns Over Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Unexcused’ Absence From Mandatory Minicamp

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on the entirety of last season, Aaron Rodgers has started this season on a tough note with the stir caused by his missing the mandatory minicamp. What made matters worse for the QB was HC Robert Saleh terming the Super Bowl winner’s actions “unexcused.” The Jets HC’s statement opened up a Pandora’s box resulting in more heat on the QB. Safe to say, Jets fans, including Rich Eisen are super worried about the undesirable start to the season.

On the latest edition of the Rich Eisen Show, the host in an unusually dejected tonality pointed out the hypocrisy of his favorite team’s star QB. Eisen first appreciated Rodgers for attending the voluntary OTAs and pulling up a brave and aspiring communication throughout the preseason.

But he also argued that Rodgers’ latest act of missing the minicamp throws water on his audacious claim made in January that anything other than winning will not be entertained in the Jets camp. Rich Eisen found it ironic that after making this statement, the player himself is not to be found in the camp.

“At the outset of the offseason workout program, he was there. For the volunteer stuff, he was there… he’s been there, he’s been present, he’s been leading… and then he also said at the end of last year’s season that it was a total loss season because his Achilles gave away saying and that anything that has nothing to do with winning, all the BS needs to get out of the building. And now he’s out of the building for mandatory mini-camp.”

Eisen further clarified that his concern with the QB missing the camp is not about results. For Eisen, what’s more concerning is A-Rod’s lackadaisical attitude. The biggest marker of the QB’s flippant attitude as per the veteran analyst was the word “unexcused” used by the HC to describe A-Rod’s conduct.

“Just so anybody hears it, my concern wasn’t about week one, my concern is the fact that the Jets called this an “unexcused” absence. Robert Saleh said this is not an excused absence now leads to all of us to wonder what’s up? Why isn’t he there? Where is he? Saleh would only say it if it’s at a place that he finds very important to go to… How will Rogers take in the process?”

To sum it up, Rich Eisen is more worried about whether Aaron Rodgers would give his all to the Jets. The QB missing the minicamp isn’t much of a deal for the analyst. There is no doubt about the quality that the player possesses. But if the player isn’t motivated to perform, the talent is of no use. This is a concern shared by many Jets fans today. But luckily for them, Rodgers’ former teammate David Bakhtiari calmed their nerves down with a social media post.

David Bakhtiari Comes To Aaron Rodgers’ Rescue

A-Rod’s best pal and former Green Bay teammate David Bakhtiari took to “X” to make a cryptic post on the current criticism Rodgers is facing. David reminded the NFL community that games aren’t won in June. The former Packers tackle argued that the only thing that a team gains in June is the number on the injury list.

“Friendly reminder that teams don’t win games in June. Teams can only lose games (injuries) during this time,” posted the former free agent on “X”

While it’s hard to say if Rodgers would have gotten injured attending the minicamp [as alluded by Bakhtiari], it’s truly baffling to miss the mandatory minicamp after attending the involuntary OTAs.

Also considering how the HC admitted to knowing of the leave before the minicamp, a few netizens wonder if it would have been better to align the minicamp schedule to Rodgers’ comfort. After all, he is the lynchpin of their offense.