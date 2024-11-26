Jim Harbaugh vs. John Harbaugh: Who Earns More Money as an NFL Head Coach in 2024?

Oct 3, 2015; College Park, MD, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and brother John Harbaugh (right) watch a missed field goal attempt against the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

It’s about to be the battle of the Harbaughs on MNF. 11 years after their historic Super Bowl face-off, Jim and John Harbaugh will meet again as opposing coaches as John’s Ravens travel to SoFi Stadium to face Jim’s Los Angeles Chargers.

John is in his 17th season coaching the Ravens while Jim has just made a return to the big leagues this season after coaching college football since 2015.

The younger Harbaugh brother reportedly signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chargers, which makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches. The former Michigan coach will receive an average salary of $16 million per year from his new team.

This makes him the third highest-paid head coach in terms of annual compensation, trailing only Andy Reid and Sean Payton.

Meanwhile, John currently earns an annual salary of $12 million. While the total value of this latest contract remains undisclosed, his deal has been extended multiple times, and various incentives have been added over the years. In 2022, he signed a three-year extension with the Ravens.

It seems the younger Harbaugh makes a little more money annually but the older brother has been consistently making NFL money for the past 17 years.