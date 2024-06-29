Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers Can Punch The Chiefs “In the Mouth,” Says Former NFL Star

After securing Super Bowls LVII and LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs aim for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title this season. But in the quest for that unique feat, they must compete against the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers at least twice.

That’s trouble brewing for the Chiefs, as shared by former NFL defensive end/linebacker Akbar Gbajabiamila to Rich Eisen on the latter’s eponymous show. The former San Diego State standout who played five NFL seasons believes Los Angeles’ AFC team is the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ three-peat hopes.

The American Ninja Warrior host shared that the Chargers can end Kansas City’s historic quest because of their ability to figuratively “punch opponents in the mouth.” Harbaugh will unleash a physical brand of football that the Chiefs might find too much to handle.

Gbajabiamila referencing Jim Harbaugh was music to Eisen’s ears because of their affiliation with the University of Michigan. However, he backed up Gbajabiamila’s take by pointing out how the San Francisco 49ers underwent an impressive transformation in Harbaugh’s first season as head coach.

The Niners went from 6-10 to 13-3 and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2011. Applying the same seven-game swing to the Chargers, Eisen predicts that Harbaugh can turn a 5-12 disaster into a 12-5 contender.

The Chargers’ fate in 2024 will heavily depend on how Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey will fare in their rookie seasons. Turning a defense with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James Jr. into an elite unit will be crucial for a playoff return.

All Jim Harbaugh Does is Win

The 60-year-old head coach has transformed every team he has managed. Gbajabiamila pointed out Harbaugh’s impressive results, and he doesn’t see the former NFL quarterback deviating from that pattern.

“He won there at USD (University of San Diego), left to Stanford, won in Stanford, left there, went to the Niners. He wins everywhere.”

During Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the San Diego Toreros improved from 7-4 to 11-1. At Stanford, the Cardinals went from 4-8 to 12-1 and were Orange Bowl winners in four seasons. Then there are the Michigan Wolverines, which he led to a CFP National Championship victory last season and five double-digit winning seasons.

In addition to Jim Harbaugh’s records, Gbajabiamila’s selection of the Chargers has a personal touch. Harbaugh was one of his coaches when he joined the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. The co-host of the CBS show ‘The Talk’ also recalled spending time with the Michigan alum during his first year as a color commentator.

But Harbaugh’s effect doesn’t end with Akbar Gbajabiamila. The sports commentator revealed that Harbaugh’s speech to his son’s Pee Wee Football team fired up all the young players. Gbajabiamila didn’t repeat Harbaugh’s words, but it kept the players engaged.

While Jim Harbaugh is a football savant, there are still some questions he cannot answer, like if wearing a nut cup hurts. He need not answer that question with the Chargers. However, his role can help silence questions about Justin Herbert being an elite quarterback or back up Gbajabiamila’s prediction in shutting down the Chiefs’ march to a three-peat.