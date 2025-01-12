“I Put the Team in Jeopardy”: Justin Herbert Breaks Silence on Chargers Loss While Expressing “Complete Trust” in Jim Harbaugh

Justin Herbert had three picks, and the Chargers looked solid going into the playoffs against the Texans. What could have gone wrong? Well, when it’s not your day, everything goes wrong as it did for the Oregon Alum. He was miserable out in the middle against a solid Texan defense, throwing four interceptions including a pick-six, completing less than 44 percent of his passes, with a passer rating of 41.

Reflecting on the loss as the leader of the team, Herbert took responsibility for the loss during the post-match press conference, stressing the need to protect the ball which he failed to do.

” I think I did a poor job handling the pressure. I got to find quick outs, throw the ball away, and do a better job protecting the ball. I turned the ball over and that’s on me. Obviously, it was not good enough by any standards today. I put the team in jeopardy, a tough position with all those turnovers and that’s on me to get better.”

Justin acknowledged his receivers for doing their part by getting open, but he admitted he couldn’t deliver when it mattered. Despite the disappointing performance, he remains confident that the team is on the right trajectory, even if outside perspectives suggest otherwise.

Justin Herbert emphasized that losses are part of the process, and while no one—including himself—feels good about them, the team has complete trust in Jim Harbaugh’s ability to address the issues.

He stressed that overcoming postseason struggles will require collective effort and accountability. Herbert admitted the team fell short of the standards Harbaugh had set and held the coach responsible for putting them in tough situations.

“Everyone feels terrible. No one feels worse than I do and you know, we have complete trust in coach Harbaugh, and he’s going to get the team right.”

Reflecting on his own performance, Herbert was self-critical, acknowledging the need to watch films more closely, make better decisions, and set a higher standard for himself moving forward.

The Chargers defense allowed 32 points and over 400 yards in today’s game, struggling to stop the run throughout the night. However, they managed to force three turnovers and held the Texans to just two touchdowns. Despite their efforts, Oregon Alum admitted he squandered the opportunities they created.

Herbert praised the defense for their consistency throughout the season, highlighting their ability to limit touchdowns and generate turnovers. However, he took accountability for the offense’s inability to capitalize on those opportunities, emphasizing that the responsibility falls on him to lead better execution.

The Bolts made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh’s first season but their playoffs drought continues. They will likely get better as teams always do under the National Champion.