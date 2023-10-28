“Give Me One Month”: Shannon Sharpe Didn’t Hesitate Before Challenging Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For a Bench Press Competition

The former NFL tight end, Shannon Sharpe, is widely known as a fitness freak. His chiseled physique is living evidence of his commitment to maintaining a peak physicality well into his 50s, even after retiring from pro football. So, it came as no surprise when he fearlessly took a challenge against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a friendly bench press competition.

Advertisement

In his recent appearance on ‘The Talk‘, Sharpe was confronted with a challenge, encouraged by NFL veteran Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. When asked who could engage in bench press more, Sharpe didn’t hesitate to assert that he could beat the professional wrestler in a month’s time.

Shannon Sharpe Challenges The Rock to a Bench Press Competition

After being presented with the challenge, Shannon Sharpe started the conversation by humbly admitting that he hadn’t hit the bench press in over a year. Then, without a beat, the NFL player turned analyst stated, “Give me a month, I’ll get him. A month. All I need is, give me a month.” As Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, along with the audience, hyped Sharpe even more, he locked eyes with the camera and challenged Dwayne once more.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy6u3u1OzoB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sharpe’s confidence made it seem like he could easily defeat the professional wrestler. What makes Sharpe’s call for a face-off more interesting is his dedication to fitness, even to this day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1541161292668424192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At 55 years of age, the legendary former TE continues to maintain an active lifestyle and a remarkably fit physique. He frequently displays his commitment to the gym on social media, sharing glimpses of his intense workouts.

Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Workout Beside Sharpe

It hasn’t been much longer since Sharpe engaged in an intriguing chat with fellow sports analyst Stephen A. Smith about working out together. However, as soon as the former TE suggested this, Smith shot it down in an instant, insisting that it would turn into a meme for years to come. Sharpe exactly did so, using a picture of Snoop Dogg alongside The Rock, and a picture of him with Smith, the very comparison that was brought up.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1699898195479040252?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I’m not going to the gym with you, Shannon. I’m not doing that. You want a meme that people will be laughing at for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharp. Come on, man! That’s like the Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that,” said Stephen A. Smith.

Notably, Shannon provided insight into his training philosophy in an interview with Men’s Health back in 2018. He is a cancer survivor who has remained cancer-free since 2019. He made sure to reflect on his dedication to fitness, saying,

“I tell people, when I train I don’t do a Hansel and Gretel workout. I don’t drop breadcrumbs. I saved nothing for the trip home. I do the same thing over and over for the same result — to be healthy and happy at the end of the day.”

The challenge thrown by Shannon Sharpe to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has ignited the interest of fans from all corners. The confidence and dedication of Sharpe and the fitness level of the Rock would make this showdown worth a wait. However, Rock has since responded to the challenge by humorously declining, and then stating, “I don’t want that smoke“.