Jimmy Garoppolo Survives 9Gs as He Flies in a $63,000,000 Fighter Jet in Typical Top Gun Style

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is taking his game to the skies, literally. Recently, Jimmy strapped into the cockpit of a $63,000,000 F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet. His power move showed that not only Jimmy can withstand 9Gs but he is also ready to achieve new heights this year with his new team. This Top Gun-style adventure definitely showed Jimmy’s physical abilities and that he’s ready to hit the ground running in the 2023 NFL season.

The new Raiders QB partnered with team Whistle to train with the Thunderbirds who are highly skilled pilots at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Jimmy pulled off a promotional stunt which saw him surviving the 9G mark in F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. The daring flight in the F-16 fighter jet would surely have been a thrilling experience for Garoppolo.

Jimmy G is Jimmy 9G Now

Jimmy Garoppolo is no stranger to pushing his limits on the football field. However, when it comes to the F-16, it’s a different ball game altogether. Recently, Jimmy G braved himself through the experience with a comprehensive training brief and program. Jimmy had full faith in the skilled pilots as he said, “They’re the best of the best, so I feel like I’m in good hands.”

The training briefs that Jimmy went through at the Nellis Air Base involved meeting with experts who guided him on how to handle the G-forces, and ensure proper blood flow to his brain while flying high speeds. A pilot, while explaining how everything will go down, said,

“The more G’s you pull, the more Air Forces into your mask. He’s going to get a GP but they have air bladders in them, and so they will expand and help force that blood up to keep it in his cranium”.

The F-16 fighter jets are built by Lockheed Martin for the US Air Force. Conceived in the 1970s as an alternative to heavy fighter jets, the $64 million multi-role fighter jet can reach up to 1,500 mph, putting pressure of up to 9Gs on the pilot.

Jimmy Garoppolo Had a Surreal Experience at Nellis Air Base

Jimmy’s recent flight in an F-16 Fighter Jets left fans awestruck. The Raider QB faced 9Gs like a true champion. His reaction to every experience at the Nellis Air Base looks surreal. Talking about his flight preparation, Jimmy said,

“Yeah, the preparation is everything. I mean the Thunderbirds, it’s very similar to being in the league. You get the best of the best at what they do. The amount of preparation that goes into just me flying in this thing with my guy Flash today, it’s crazy”.

Talking about the military and comparing it to football, Jimmy said, “There are endless amount of possibilities in football, so you could prepare forever. You get a group of people, you’re all pushing in the same direction, people start to follow. It’s very similar to the military. When you jump into a jet with somebody, you’re putting your life on the line, it’s a unique Bond”

As Garoppolo embraced his thrilling experience aboard the F-16 fighter jet, fans responded with all sort of comments. Many were captivated by his courage to take on such an extreme adventure.

This definitely was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Las Vegas Raiders QB. As he is showing off a tough mentality in such a pressure situation, the rival teams must look out for Jimmy Garoppolo in the upcoming NFL season.