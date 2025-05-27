As AJ Cole Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Punter, Raiders Fans Break Down $15.8M Extension on Reddit: “Punters Can’t Make More than Kickers”

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Despite playing what many consider to be the least glamorous position in football, A.J. Cole is still managing to net himself some record profits. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the 29-year-old punter has officially inked a four-year contract extension that will reset the market.

Now sporting an average salary of $3.95 million, the NC State product is officially the highest-paid punter in the NFL today. The Las Vegas Raiders will now see Cole as the face of their special teams unit for the next five seasons.

In 2023, Cole set an all-time NFL record by averaging 63.6 yards per punt during a Week 9 contest against the New York Giants. Later that season, in the midst of a Week 14 shutout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he’d break the Raiders’ franchise record with an 83-yard punt in the fourth quarter.

Cole has certainly earned his place in the hearts of the Raiders nation. Nevertheless, fans are already debating whether or not the payday was too large.

While his yearly earnings may not seem far off from those of the top kickers in Harrison Butker and Younghoe Koo, the total value of Cole’s contract pales in comparison to the average kicker. When comparing his $15.8-million contract to those in the kicking market, we see that Cole’s new extension would be just the 13th most valuable deal in the league.

Nevertheless, the Raiders appear to be all in on the Georgia native after witnessing him collect three Pro Bowl nominations and a pair of All-Pro honors since 2021. According to the aforementioned Fox Sports analyst, the contract is providing Cole with both a sense of comfort and recognition.

Seeing as there was only one year remaining on his rookie contract, Cole feared for the worst. Believing that he would inevitably be cut from the team, he informed Schultz that he already found himself another employment opportunity.

“I actually had a job lined up with IBM starting September 1. Even after the Raiders signed me, I kept it until the last minute — I literally called Rick at IBM a week before our first game and said, ‘We’re playing on Monday Night Football. I’m not coming.’ If I had gotten cut, I would’ve moved back to Raleigh and just started the job.”

Thankfully, Cole now has the reassurance from the franchise that he had clearly needed. He is free to pursue his football dreams without needing to worry about his immediate job security, something that he’s wishing to maintain for as long as possible.

Having noted what an honor it was to be “the last Oakland Raider and the first Vegas punter,” Cole’s passion for both the Raiders and the game of football seems to have been reignited.

“I love the organization, I love the fans and I love Las Vegas. I told my agents: I want to be here for a long time. I want to play until I’m 40. I want to play forever“

Having established himself as one of the premier personalities at the punter position, the only thing that’s left between Cole and his football dreams is 15 yards of grass.