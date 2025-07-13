Joe Buck Shares His Thoughts on Whether the Chiefs’ Dynasty With Patrick Mahomes Has Finally Come to an End

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty run has been a pain for many teams and their fan bases. For starters, Patrick Mahomes has led the team to at least the AFC Championship in each of the last seven years and won three of their five Super Bowl appearances. It’s an unprecedented run and could threaten other dynasties in league history, including the most recent one by the Patriots.

Advertisement

However, after Kansas City’s recent 40-22 blowout loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, many have claimed that the Cinderella story for Mahomes’ team could very well be over. Does everyone agree with that? Not quite.

When asked whether the Chiefs’ dynasty is coming to an end during the ACC Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, lead Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was very clear: they are not done yet. In fact, he believes we’re about to witness a new level of excellence from Andy Reid’s team.

“Well, last time I checked, Patrick Mahomes is still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and you got another year of [Travis] Kelce,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for Patrick Mahomes and company. There are still some lingering concerns. “I think the offensive line is still a question mark,” he added. However, that’s where his concern ended.

“But you’ve got a defensive coordinator [Steve Spagnuolo] that I think is going to go in the Hall of Fame, and he’s got Andy Reid. I mean, no, the dynasty is not over, it’s a new level of excellence that very few organizations ever get to even expect, and that’s what we all expect from Kansas City, so does that go on forever? No, but I don’t think that’s over by any stretch as we sit here in 2025,” Buck continued.

Furthermore, he added that one thing is certain to change: when the Chiefs‘ games will air. They have seemingly overtaken the Cowboys as America’s Team, becoming the first NFL franchise to unite fathers and daughters for a wholesome living room experience on Sundays.

“You guys are done with like early Sunday afternoon games, you’ll never have another one. Yeah, so it’s great, like I said, I love going there [Arrowhead Stadium]. It’s the best stadium for us to cover games in, and we get to do it at night when the place is all lit up, so I mean, there’s nothing that I don’t love about that.”

Even though Joe Buck loves covering Chiefs games on their home turf, he isn’t scheduled to call any Sunday games at Arrowhead Stadium this year, as those will be broadcast by CBS. Since he works for ESPN, he’ll only be calling Chiefs games on Monday nights.