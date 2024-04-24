Josh Allen Recalls His Gruelling Draft Day Experience After Getting Selected Seventh Overall in 2018

Josh Allen took the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs with his dual-threat abilities and unmistakable leadership. Once regarded as a lesser-known prospect after high school, Allen overturned his fate to being expected as the top pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. But, controversial statements from the past filled social media leading up to the draft day, slipping him down to the seventh overall position in the draft.

What might appear theatrical, was a bitter experience for the quarterback superstar from Wyoming. But, Allen reportedly had other concerns too, and a pounding headache was the most unexpected amongst them. In a recent interview uploaded by the Buffalo Bills via YT, the quarterback who signed a six-year extension with the Bills in 2021, reminisced about his unfavorable draft day with the team.

“It was a long day, long night,” described Allen, adding a “pounding headache that I had from doing all the media stuff,” as the one thing that’s hard to forget.

Despite what the conditions were, Allen’s induction into the Buffalo Bills has made the role ever-evolving. Amongst others, Sean McDermott sees him as the ‘face of the franchise’. But even for Allen, nothing came easier.

Josh Allen Had a Nightmare Unfold Right Before 2018 NFL Draft

Josh Allen played from 2015-2017 in Wyoming, with a chaotic first year marked by a collarbone injury. His return next year established him as a starter for the team, which he justified with his 3,200 yards and 28 touchdowns. Though the achievement caused him to contemplate entering the draft in 2017, his final calling didn’t come until 2018.

Expected to be the top overall pick, Allen suffered a major setback as a series of his old controversial tweets resurfaced on the night before his draft. Though deleted shortly after, the content was reportedly homophobic and even had racial slurs from his high school days.

Posts like “If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!” from 2013 called for his apology, which he gave calling himself ‘young and dumb’ at the time. Adam Schefter from ESPN wrote that it was a timed attempt from a team, which cost him his place in the Browns squad.

Despite his place as the top pick in ESPN’s mock draft in 2018, against brighter talents like Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson, he became the seventh overall pick. But to say, it was a twist of fate for Josh Allen to land with the Buffalo Bills, might sum it up.

Among other times, the dual-threat led his team to the playoffs in 2023 with the top place in the AFC East. He has been appreciated for his leadership and as the leader of the Bills’ football team multiple times, with his draft struggles now being a thing of the past.