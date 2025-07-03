Shedeur Sanders’ Latest Miami Training Visual Reignites a Ridiculous Debate Among Fans

Apart from the Pittsburgh Steelers and their unpredictable string of moves during this offseason, Shedeur Sanders is probably the guy who has received the most media attention across the NFL. This, despite the fact that he was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Not to mention the fact that most observers would rank him fourth on the Cleveland Browns‘ depth chart after OTAs wrapped up in June. Yet he’s not fazed, and neither is the media machine following his every step, word, and move. Video of him training down in Florida recently surfaced, and of course, it became a story.

Players have about a month off before training camp starts. This is a time when players can relax a bit. But they also have to get themselves physically and mentally ready for the rigours of training camp. Shedeur Sanders is doing just that. But unfortunately, an old nemesis has reared its head again, thanks to the below clip: the old ball-patting debate.

Elite: Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work before NFL Training Camp even starts. Sanders is one of the hardest workers in the entire league. The Browns drafted their franchise QB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R86vYzXJF0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 3, 2025

Most of the replies to Dov Kleiman’s tweet were critical of how much he gushed over Shedeur Sanders in the caption: “Are the rest of the rookie QBs just sitting and doing nothing? I mean this seems to the bare minimum normal stuff,” said one, while another quipped, “Everyone does this.”

“Not seeing Dov posting about the first-fourth round draft picks, especially the #1 pick, Cam Ward. Dov has a man-crush on Shedeur,” this one said.

And to be honest, even we would have to agree with most of them on that one. It’s great to see Shedeur working, but the caption was a little much. However, that ball pat did draw the attention of two fans in the replies. “He has to get rid of the ball pat,” said one.

This was a whole thing for Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process as well, and it remains surprising to this day. In all our 20 years of watching this sport, we’ve never seen anyone criticized for patting the ball before throwing. Sanders wouldn’t let it affect him either.

“Me patting made me have success this far. Me patting the ball got me to the position I am now. I don’t see what’s wrong.”

Guys who actually know football and have watched the NFL for years know that a QB patting the ball is as normal and regular as a QB yelling out a snap count.

Brian Baldinger, one of our last great NFL analysts, pointed out while watching tape that every single other top QB in the 2025 draft class could be seen patting the ball on occasion. Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe, they all did it. Yet no one mentioned it. Wonder why!

Another excellent analyst and student of the game, Chris Simms, pointed out how “overblown” this debate was. It’s honestly unbelievable that it became a story and that actual NFL players engaged with it. (C’mon, Andre Cisco!) As Simms explained, many coaches running West Coast offenses would literally coach their QBs to pat the ball as part of their dropback routine.

“Some of the old West Coach coaches would literally teach, ‘Get to the top of your drop, pat the ball and deliver it.’ That’s how it was taught. Now again, if you stare the guy down, I don’t care if you pat or you don’t, it’s gonna be an interception. The guy’s gonna break on it. And the good ones know where to manipulate and do that. And you saw that in those highlights there. They’re all good at that and patting the ball. Overblown.”

People who genuinely believe that patting the ball will have any sort of effect on Sanders’ career clearly have not been watching football very long. As Simms noted, legendary QBs in West Coast offenses like Dan Marino, Joe Montana, and Aaron Rodgers patted the ball very often.

And any highlight reel of Peyton Manning or Drew Brees would see those HOFers patting the crap out of the ball before throwing. Kurt Warner even flipped the ball 180 degrees in his hand before throwing it.

They are simply habits. They are part of playing the position. Nothing to see here.