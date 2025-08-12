“He Can Be at 60 Percent”: Asante Samuel Takes a Sly Dig at Jaguars Using Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter has always been clear that he intends to keep playing on both sides of the ball. And he had hoped that the team which drafted him would honor that vision by lining him up as a cornerback and wide receiver. The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing exactly that. In fact, their plan to use the Heisman winner in a two-way role was a major reason they traded up to select him.

Hunter showcased that versatility in the Jaguars’ first preseason game, logging 19 total snaps—11 on offense and 8 on defense.

Not everyone, however, believes this is the right approach. Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel is among those who think Hunter should focus on just one position. In Samuel’s view, splitting time between offense and defense will hinder Hunter’s development and keep him from mastering either role.

Drawing on his own experience, the two-time Super Bowl champion explained that playing cornerback requires precise technique, sharp instincts, refined movement, and polished footwork—skills that can only be developed through consistent, focused practice. To truly excel at the professional level, he argued, Hunter must dedicate himself fully to the position.

“Travis Hunter playing both ways is going to slow down the process of him being able to master one of those positions- either receiver or CB. Cornerback is a very technical position and his technique and footwork won’t be as sharp as it should be playing CB if he splits time at receiver,” he stated.

Samuel also took a jab at Jacksonville, suggesting that because Hunter’s talent is so far above the rest of the roster, the team can afford to let him split duties. In his words, less of Hunter is still better than anyone they have.

“The best part about the Jaguars drafting Travis Huner to play as Cornerback and receiver is that he can be at 60 percent and he’s still the best CB on that team,” he added.

He’s not wrong. The Jaguars had the worst defense in the league last season, especially against the pass, giving up 257.4 yards per game, allowing 29 passing touchdowns, and surrendering gains of 20-plus yards on 11.4% of opponent dropbacks. Adding Travis Hunter to the secondary alongside free-agent signing Jourdan Lewis should provide a much-needed boost to an otherwise porous unit.

That said, it would be incredibly difficult for the Heisman winner to handle the pressure and workload of playing both positions in the NFL. He’d be facing the elite of the elite on each side of the ball.

As a cornerback, he’d line up against receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Mike Evans, players who combine blazing speed with physical dominance. As a wideout, he’d have to contend with top-tier corners such as Sauce Gardner, Pat Surtain, and Jaylon Johnson.

Excelling in both roles would require immense preparation: mastering a complex NFL playbook, spending countless hours in the film room, and committing to a relentless physical regimen. It would be the ultimate test of endurance, skill, and focus.

Realistically, the Jaguars need Hunter more as a defensive back than as a receiver. At cornerback, he could make an impact on virtually every snap, and the pay for elite DBs is now on par with that of wideouts. Still, the allure of playing receiver is undeniable: you get the touchdowns, the celebrations, and often the bigger spotlight.