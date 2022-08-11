“Stephen Curry could be the Tom Brady of the NBA”: $40 million NBA analyst compares the longevity of the two superstars

Tom Brady has been compared to various NBA stars across his career, and one NBA analyst believes Stephen Curry has the chance to replicate his longevity.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is coming off the highs of his fourth NBA title. He aced past the Boston Celtics in six games, and he was rewarded with his first Finals MVP.

Now, there’s genuine debate over whether Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time, and if he’s entered the list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

$40 million analyst compares Stephen Curry to Tom Brady

When it comes to longevity in sports, there’s no other person to look at besides Tom Brady. At 45 years old, he’s putting up career numbers, passing for the most yards in his career and second most touchdowns of his career.

It’s incredible how far he’s stretched his body to remain a top player in the league for so long. Kendrick Perkins believes that Steph has the ability to replicate Brady’s success. Kendrick Perkins used to be a center in the NBA, and now he’s an analyst for the league with a $40 million net worth.

“When I look at Steph Curry, I think of Steph Curry, as far as longevity-wise, could actually be the Tom Brady of the NBA… Because, when you look at Steph Curry, his game is not reliant on athleticism,” Perkins explained

“He’s not a guy that has to dunk the ball. He’s not a guy that has to beat you with speed. He’s a guy that beats you with craftiness, his skillset, and, most importantly, his shooting. His shooting is not going anywhere no time soon.”

Perkins does make a valid point. Curry’s shooting ability won’t decline based on his age, it’s not something he has to be in the prime of physical fitness to sustain. Remember Ray Allen on the Heat?

Curry is currently 34 years old, so he’s also getting up there in numbers, but since his game isn’t predicated on his body’s ability to push to the limit, he can definitely stay in the league for a very long time.

Steph Curry’s updated resume 4 x NBA Champion

2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)

1 x Finals MVP

8 x All-NBA

2 x Scoring Champ

50-40-90 Club

NBA75 Team

All-Time 3PT Leader

Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)

1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT pic.twitter.com/jcBEI0lRfJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 17, 2022

