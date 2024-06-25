Joe Burrow Candidly Reflects on the “Underprivileged Areas” in His Hometown Ohio

Joe Burrow is shedding light on a lesser-known side of his hometown in Ohio, as he recently discussed the impact of growing up in “underprivileged areas” and how these experiences have fueled his desire to give back to the communities that shaped him.

Advertisement

In a discussion at the Sport Beach Content Studio during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Joe Burrow sat down with Glenn Cole, the founder of 72andSunny to talk about his foundation and the way he plans to move forward. For the uninitiated, Burrows’s foundation focuses on issues such as health and food insecurity, areas that hold personal significance for him.

Burrows’s dedication to these causes stems from his life encounters. He talked about the importance of mental health awareness and appreciated the increasing attention it is receiving.

“I think mental health is so important to a lot of different people, and it’s kind of just now starting to come to the forefront of everybody’s minds. It’s just now starting to not quite be as taboo, and people are starting to get more comfortable talking about it,” said the Bengals QB.

Further, reflecting on his roots, the quarterback highlighted the struggles faced by areas in Ohio, saying,



“My hometown is one of the more underprivileged areas in Ohio, and I saw a lot of food insecurity growing up, so that has really been important to me.”



These formative experiences have guided Burrow’s aspirations toward assisting those in need. By tackling issues like health and food insecurity, the NFL star aims to make impacts within communities that are close to his heart.

Well, the Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational held last month, had a similar goal in mind, and we are happy to report that it was a resounding success.

Joe Burrow’s Golf Invitational Raises $1 Million to Curb Food Insecurity

On May 31, 2024, the Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational managed to raise over $1.1 million at its annual event. Held at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills, the event aimed to combat food insecurity and provide support for health resources for youth. The funds collected will benefit communities in Ohio and Louisiana, areas that lie close to Burrow’s heart.



Sponsored by Encore Technologies, Gravity Diagnostics, and Jeff Rubys Catering, the event was hosted by Joe Burrow and his family. Notable figures, like ESPN Kirk Herbstreit, UC Bearcats coach Wes Miller, and NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz were also seen participating in the invitational.



It is wonderful to see the 27-year-old Bengals QB using his fame and success to give back to his community. Besides, with more players following his example, they are slowly making the world a better place to live in.

