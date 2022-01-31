“Joe Burrow is the absolute TRUTH!”: LeBron James compares the Cleveland Cavaliers Renaissance in ’03 to the Cincinnati Bengals this season

LeBron James sees a bit of himself in Bengals QB, and fellow Ohio athlete, Joe Burrow. And after last night’s incredible comeback win against the Chiefs, don’t we all?

In the past few weeks, Joe Burrow has transformed himself into a league wide fan-favorite. Leading the Cincinnati Bengals to an improbable Super Bowl would have been enough, but Burrow has done it in style.

After taking down the first seed Titans in the divisional round thanks to a last minute FG, the Bengals were in store for another thrilling game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Playing at Arrowhead, perhaps the loudest stadium in the NFL, and going toe-to-toe with the Chiefs was never going to be easy. Kansas City was looking to go to their third straight Super Bowl and after taking an early 21-3 lead, it looked like the home team would prevail.

However, Burrow and his resilient Bengals clawed their way back in the second half and eventually won the game in overtime. There’s still one game to go before the potential fairytale ending, but it’s not hard to see why Joe Burrow has been getting so much love.

From his heroic play to his hilarious press conferences, pre-game outfits, and iconic cigar smoking celebrations, the sophomore has earned himself a ton of praise and, admittedly, a few new nicknames.

LeBron James showers Joe Burrow with the ultimate praise

Among the Bengals QB’s fans is Lakers star LeBron James. Famously dubbed as “The kid from Akron”, LeBron has a very special connection to Ohio, as does Burrow.

The former LSU national champion attended high school in Athens, Ohio and his school’s football stadium was actually named after him in 2019.

Following Burrow’s incredible performance yesterdays, James reacted to Tweet which joked that the Bengals going to the Super Bowl is like the Sacramento Kings going to the NBA Finals.

The 18-time All-Star said that it wouldn’t be so surprising if the Kings got a generational talent in the draft, just like Cincinnati did with Burrow last year. He even went as far as comparing Burrow’s influence on the franchise to how he himself transformed the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was drafted in 2003.

But not if get a generational talent in the draft! You would have said the same about the Cavs before 2003 right? Joe B is the absolute TRUTH!! We all saw and knew it! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 30, 2022

