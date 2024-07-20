Joe Burrow Perfectly Answers a Tricky Question By Choosing To Give Up a Guaranteed Super Bowl Win This Season

Despite being the top-paid NFL athlete, it will always hurt Joe Burrow that he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet. It might sting even more on account of the fact that he has a Super Bowl loss to his name. For the Bengals QB to complete Football, a Lombardi hoisting picture is paramount. Hence it was surprising to see Burrow give up the prospect of a guaranteed Super Bowl win this season in a hypothetical “This or That” with Barstool Sports.

In what can be one of the trickiest questions ever asked to an NFL athlete, Joe Burrow was asked to pick one between winning the Super Bowl this year and retiring immediately or not winning the Super Bowl for the next 5 years but a guaranteed MVP every year. For most QBs at Burrow’s level, a Super Bowl would be the perfect addition to cement their legendary status.

But Burrow surprisingly chose the unconventional and uncomfortable path by choosing the latter. His idea is that if he gets to play beyond the first 5 years where he’s continuously losing the Super Bowl, he still has a shot with that 6th year. And he gets to play football for that time. Thus the Ohio native backs himself no matter what the odds and win the Lombardi trophy in the sixth year after his 5 year curse ends.

From the surface level, hearing phrases like “betting on myself” is fancy. But when Joe Burrow is willing to add five more lost Super Bowls to his name to finally win it the hard way, it’s safe to say that the QB really means it. Even as a hypothetical, it gives fans a fair insight into how the LSU alum thinks. And this isn’t even the first time that we are seeing the QB take a gamble and coming out the other side with his head held high.

Throwback To When Joe Burrow Bet On Himself And Reaped The Rewards

When Joe Burrow started his college football career, the QB was part of Ohio State University’s setup. After spending the first two years as the backup to JT Barrett, Burrow expected himself to be the starter in the third year.

Upon knowing that he won’t be starting in year three, the QB took to “X”, formerly known as Twitter to share that he plans to bet on himself and wants to be the starting QB. Hence he publicly announced his decision to leave Ohio State in 2018.

Luckily for him, his decision to back himself paid off as he was soon snatched up by LSU, where he went on to be an undefeated National Champion, a Heisman Trophy winner and an NCAA record holder. His exploits at LSU culminated in him being the first draft pick of the 2020 season.

So when Joe Burrow says that he will back himself to beat the hypothetical five-year curse and win the Super Bowl, it’s not wise to go against the Bengals QB.