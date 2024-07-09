Joe Burrow Shares Why He Goes to Bed at 8:00 PM During Football Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Joe Burrow’s dedication to his craft includes going to bed quite early; even earlier than the average person. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback recently spilled the beans on the Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast about his bedtime routine, which might shock a few.

Considering the regular season’s chaos—from weekly games and travel to rigorous practice sessions—Burrow takes rest very seriously. He disclosed that he hits his bed at 8:00 PM sharp. However, he doesn’t turn off the lights that early every night. If there’s a game film to review or if Monday Night Football is on, he’ll watch the first half before going to sleep by 9:30 PM.

It’s all part of his commitment to bring his A-game, and dominate the league for another 15 years, as he revealed, “I’ve got a good 10-15 years in me.”

However, Joe Burrow’s NFL journey hasn’t been all smooth sailing. He has been through the wringer with injuries. He tore his ACL, MCL, PCL, and a partial meniscus tear in his left knee back in 2020. Then there was that MCL sprain in the 2022 Super Bowl.

Moreover, during the 2023 season, he suffered a calf strain, a broken bone in his throwing hand, and a season-ending wrist ligament tear. Many even called out the Bengals’ offensive line for not keeping him safe.

Despite the setbacks, Burrow’s not throwing in the towel. He’s doubling down on his health and daily routine to secure his NFL future, even hoping to win his and the franchise’s first Super Bowl this year. The Cincinnati Bengals are also all in on their franchise QB, backing him with a whopping $219 million contract extension.

Now, with his strict sleep schedule and a renewed focus on health, all eyes will be on Burrow to see if he can shake off the injury bug and live up to the massive expectations.