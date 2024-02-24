Johnny Manziel Net Worth 2024: How Much is the Former College Football Sensation Worth Years After Blowing Up His NFL Career?

Net Worth $7 million Born December 6, 1992 Age 31 Designation Quarterback Nationality American Marital Status Single Team FCF Zappers Last Updated February 24, 2024

In 2012, Johnny Manziel, a young quarterback burst into the CFB with a Heisman Trophy, to become the first-ever freshman to win the award. Thus his name was used synonymously with the sport itself with the moniker “Johnny Football“. However, despite early success, Manziel’s career took a downward spiral. Since then, his whereabouts have intrigued fans leading to questions about his career and net worth years later.

Early Life

Born on December 6, 1992, to Michelle and Paul Manziel in Tyler, Texas, Johnny Manziel grew up in Kerrville. He has a sister named Meri Manziel who has often gained attention for her support of brother Johnny. In his initial years, he displayed exceptional athletic ability in multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and golf. Consequently, he achieved the ‘folk hero status’ in football, where he truly shone later on.

High School

At Tivy High School, Manziel became a local legend, earning accolades and recognition. Most of these came from his outstanding performances on the football field. His four years quickly established him as a dual-threat quarterback, drawing comparisons to NFL stars like Brett Favre and Michael Vick, as narrated by his parents.

Transitioning from a receiver, Manziel made a mark as a quarterback with impressive statistics. 1,164 yards passing, 806 rushing, and 408 receiving for a combined 28 touchdowns got him noticed in his first year of high school. The following journey included 2,903 passing yards, 1,544 rushing yards, 152 receiving yards, and 55 touchdowns in junior year. His exceptional performance garnered attention from top college programs across the country, including his future alma mater.

College Career

Manziel’s journey to football stardom continued at Texas A&M University under the patronage of Mike Sherman. He made an immediate impact as a redshirt freshman in his debut against the Florida Gators. He gained national light after a 29-24 victory for Texas A&M against No. 1 Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Under the guidance of head coach Kevin Sumlin, Manziel flourished in the Aggies’ Air Raid offense, setting numerous records and earning prestigious awards, including the Heisman Trophy—the first freshman in history to achieve such an award.

Throughout his Heisman Trophy-winning career, Johnny Manziel’s collegiate career at Texas A&M garnered significant attention and speculation. As the 2013 season commenced, Texas A&M entered with a No. 6 ranking in the Coaches Poll, setting high expectations for Manziel and the team. However, prior to the season, there were debates among journalists regarding the possibility of Manziel encountering a sophomore slump. Despite these concerns, others remained optimistic about his potential for continued success on the field.

Throughout the season, Manziel’s eligibility came into question following reports of him signing autographs for money in January 2013. This controversy led to an agreement between the NCAA and Texas A&M, resulting in Manziel being suspended for the first half of the team’s opening game against Rice. Despite this setback, Manziel’s performance on the field remained stellar.

One standout moment came during the game against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, where Manziel set a school record. In his performance against the top team, he threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the impressive individual effort, Texas A&M fell short, losing 49–42. Manziel’s connection with receiver Mike Evans proved formidable, with Evans compiling seven receptions for a school-record 279 yards during the game. Manziel’s consistent performance throughout the season built his reputation as a top prospect heading into the NFL draft, despite finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that year.

NFL Career

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career was as tumultuous as it was anticipated. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, his entry into the NFL was marred by controversies. This affected his performance costing him his image of ‘Johnny Football’ in college. Despite being projected as a top-five pick, Manziel’s first season saw him struggling to secure a starting position. However, he replaced Brian Hoyer making his debut against the Buffalo Bills, using his dual-threat abilities, though for a loss.

As the 2014 season progressed, Manziel had his share of starts but faced criticism for inconsistent performances and off-field issues. Despite flashes of brilliance, including his first career rushing touchdown, doubts were raised about his dedication and work ethic. The season concluded with mixed reviews, with some hopeful for his future while others labeled his rookie year a “100 percent joke.”

In the subsequent 2015 season, Manziel had his moments of glory, notably a standout performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he amassed impressive passing yards. However, controversies continued to shadow his state, with reports of him missing team obligations. He was also notoriously known for his absence due to concussions and off-field partying. Ultimately, his tenure with the Browns came to an end in 2016 amidst ongoing off-field concerns and a domestic violence investigation, resulting in his release from the team.

What does Johnny Manziel do now?

Following his NFL stint, Manziel bounced around various football leagues, including the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Alliance of American Football (AAF), and Fan Controlled Football. However, his playing career fizzled out, leaving him looking for alternate career options.

Johnny Manziel has moved on from his football career and has shifted his focus to other endeavors. In a statement to ESPN in 2022, Manziel acknowledged that he has “come to terms” with the ups and downs of his NFL journey. Expressing a shift in his perspective, he revealed that he no longer possesses the same motivation or passion to play football at a high level. As of now, Manziel has turned his life around serving multiple business ideas. He owns a bar called the “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar” in College Station, Texas. His love for football has made him a podcast host and pushed him into TV appearances.

Johnny Manziel’s Net Worth

Despite his turbulent career, Manziel’s net worth remains a topic of interest. As of 2024, estimates suggest that his net worth lies at $ 7 million. While a significant sum, it’s no news it stands lesser than his potential earnings in the NFL career, which panned out differently.

Johnny Manziel’s journey from college football sensation to NFL disappointment has become a tale of caution for many who seek fame and fortune. While his early success deserves great applause, the series of bad decisions explains the story that was ruined midway. However, his path of redemption from building a better life to acknowledging his friendship failures has earned some newfound respect for him.