Jon Gruden Picks the Giants vs. Steelers Winner Using MNF Stats: “They Won’t Let You Score”

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season concludes with two teams heading in vastly different directions battling one another. The New York Giants (2-5) could be heading for an organization reset if they don’t beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2), who are looking to prove their legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders on Monday Night Football.

Each franchise differs not only in their 2024 performance thus far, but also in their recent MNF success. The Steelers have won 21 consecutive MNF home games, while the Giants are just 2-11 in their past 13 MNF appearances.

Surprisingly, New York was the last team to beat Pittsburgh at home on Monday Night Football. However, that happened all the way back in 1991. Unfortunately for Giants fans, former head coach and MNF analyst Jon Gruden doesn’t see history repeating itself. He projected the Steelers to win by two touchdowns in his game preview.

“One team loves the bright lights. The other doesn’t. The New York Giants struggle to score; they’re 30th in the league, scoring just over 14 (14.1) points per game. The Steelers? They don’t let you score. They’re second in the league, allowing 14 points [per] game. So this sounds like it could be a mismatch… [my] pick of the week: Pittsburgh [Steelers] – 27, the New York Giants – 13.”

Pittsburgh is a 6.0-point favorite, per ESPNBet, over New York. ESPNBet anticipates a low-scoring affair, listing the over/under at 37.5 points.

Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones are polar opposites on Monday Night Football

Tonight represents quarterback Russell Wilson’s second start for the Steelers. He shined after a slow start last week, leading Pittsburgh to a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets. If he orchestrates a win over the Jets’ stadium siblings, the Steelers will sit alone in first place atop the AFC North.

All the omens for this game are in Pittsburgh’s favor. In his career, Wilson has dominated on Monday Night Football. He won his first six MNF games and 10 of his first 12 Monday Night outings. Overall, he has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions on MNF and has an 11-5 record.

On the other hand, Daniel Jones has struggled in primetime, particularly on Monday Night Football. He averages just 219 passing yards per game in his MNF career, has never won an MNF game in seven tries, and has tossed more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (8).

Everything points to the Steelers emerging victorious in this one. However, there’s a reason they play the games instead of simulating them on paper. The Giants’ desperation could be enough to push them over the hump, but we’ll have to watch to find out.