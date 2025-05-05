‘Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou’: Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson Build Survival Squads Capable of Winning 100 Men vs Gorilla Challenge

A wild new challenge has taken the internet by storm. So what’s the latest viral debate? None other than YouTube sensation MrBeast (a.k.a Jimmy Donaldson), known for his extreme and outlandish challenges like 100 Boys vs. 100 Girls, asked the internet a bold question: Can 100 men defeat a silverback gorilla?

Advertisement

Naturally, the internet exploded with hot takes, with many people confidently claiming they’d be part of the 100-man squad to take down the beast. But what do NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson think? Well, they took things up a notch and built their own “teams” — not of 100 men, but just five each. That’s right, they believe five elite humans could get the job done.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson went first and started with James Harrison. The former Steelers linebacker is 6 feet tall, 240+ pounds of pure aggression. Known for his intimidating presence and insane workouts, Harrison is an absolute enforcer.

The second name on the list was Alex Pereira, who stands at 6’4″ and weighs 205 pounds. The Brazilian MMA fighter and current UFC powerhouse adds a deadly skillset to the team.

“I’m going with James Harrison because I’mma beat his as*. So I am going to put him on my team anyway. Give me Alex Pereira. I’m going to go with someone here. He’s a boxer, but he is different. He can wrestle, he can punch. “

The third name was none other than Terence “Bud” Crawford. Ocho’s third pick brought both finesse and knockout power. Crawford, the undisputed welterweight and light-welterweight boxing champ, is as skilled as they come.

Aaron Donald was a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champ, who terrorized NFL offensive lines for a decade. He was the fourth name on Chad’s list. His raw strength and explosiveness make him a nightmare matchup… even for a gorilla.

The 6’4″, 300+ pound defensive tackle and Super Bowl winner, Ndamukong Suh, rounded out the list. He was known for wreaking havoc in the trenches and playing with an edge. Forget 100 men — Ocho believes this five-man unit might be all you need.

So what names made it on Shannon Sharpe’s list? The first name on his list was Jonathan Jones. Standing at 6’4, nearly 240 pounds, Jones is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

It seems Sharpe is leaning towards MMA fighters more, and therefore, the 2nd name on his list was Francis Ngannou. The man knows how to throw a punch, with seven of his fourteen UFC fights ending by knockout before the two-minute mark in the first round.

Well, this time he picked an NBA player, and it was the journeyman James Johnson. Standing at 6’7, 240 lbs, Johnson claims to have a black belt in Karate and a 20-0 record in kickboxing and also fought in MMA. Shannon’s fourth pick was the ultimate winner- Mijaín López.

“I’m going with Jon Jones. I’m going, Francis Ngannou. What’s he play with the Pacers now? I think his name is James Johnson. I’m taking him. Oh, I know, I couldn’t think of his name. I’m taking Mijaín López. Five-time Gold medalist from Cuba. Greco-Roman wrestler. Don’t you worry about my squad. You worry about your squad get punched in the face.”

The Cuban Greco-Roman stands at 6’5, 290 pounds, he is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. López is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and, five-time World Champion. He is also the first and only athlete in modern Olympic history to win five consecutive gold medals in the same individual event.

Shannon thought hard and long before naming his fifth choice and went with Charles Oakley. He is 6’9, 245 lbs, who played as a Power forward in the NBA for 19 years. Sharpe also gave a shoutout to former NFL wideout Michael Westbrook.

Instead of picking a full squad of 100 men to take on a silverback gorilla, both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson opted for five-a-side teams — a bold move, to say the least. But let’s get real for a moment: Could it actually be done?

Can 100 men defeat a Silverback Gorilla without any weapons?

A silverback gorilla can grow up to 6 feet tall, weigh around 400 pounds, and is estimated to be five to ten times stronger than the average human. That’s not just brute strength — that’s freak-of-nature-level power.

Still, there might be a glimmer of hope. According to gorilla expert and scientist Dr. Tara Stoinski, while there’s no definitive answer to this hypothetical showdown, it’s not entirely impossible. She believes that 100 coordinated men could, in theory, overpower the gorilla — not because of individual strength, but due to sheer numbers. Gorillas are built for explosive, short bursts of power, not extended battles. In a prolonged struggle, the animal could exhaust itself, especially if the humans remain organized and strategic.

So yes, 100 men might be able to do it — but even then, it wouldn’t be easy.

But thinking just five guys can take down a silverback? That’s either delusional… or just natural selection in action. Let’s not forget, 6 percent of American men think they could beat a grizzly bear in a fight, so the bar for overconfidence isn’t exactly high.