MrBeast Admits To Have Never Watched A WNBA Game Prior To This 2024 Season

The WNBA’s surge in popularity this season has brought in droves of new viewers, including a few celebrities. In a post from entrepreneur and internet personality Joe Pompliano about the astonishing rise in the league’s viewership and attendance, YouTube sensation Mr. Beast replied that he too has joined the bandwagon.

In a lengthy post, Pompliano posted several stats highlighting the WNBA’s stunning growth this season. He claimed that attendance has risen by 156% and the league’s viewership has tripled. He added that merchandise sales have increased sevenfold, while views on social media channels have quadrupled. In the reply section, Mr. Beast, the owner of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, revealed that he was among the thousands who couldn’t resist tuning in to the WNBA this year. He wrote, “Before this year I don’t think I’ve ever watched a WNBA game before.”

Before this year I don’t think I’ve ever watched a WNBA game before — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 10, 2024

The 2024 WNBA draft class is primarily responsible for the monumental rise in the league’s stock among sports fans. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink’s dominance in the NCAA Tournament followed by their entry into the pros has made women’s basketball the fastest-growing sport in America. While the on-court action should’ve ideally been the talk of the town, the drama in the WNBA, especially the circus around Clark, has also captivated fans.

Caitlin Clark’s drama-filled start to life in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark arrived in the WNBA to much fanfare and the basketball fraternity was hyped to see her replicate her exploits from the last two NCAA Tournaments in the league. However, opposing teams and players haven’t been too kind to the new kid on the block.

Clark has been on the receiving end of rough treatment from veterans, which has been viewed by many as jealousy. Chennedy Carter and fellow rookie Angel Reese’s sinister fouls on her in a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, followed by their comments added more fuel to the fire.

Caitlin Clark gets called a b*tch then decked by Chicago guard, Chennedy Carter, away from the ball. Does Caitlin need to toughen up, or are the women out to get her- What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/ajKvPQfr91 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 1, 2024

The drama has been unrelenting and Clark has expressed her frustration that fans and analysts have been harping about the controversies rather than enjoying the basketball action. In an interview with NBC Sports, she said,

“My focus is basketball. Sometimes, it stinks how much the conversation is outside of basketball and not the product on the floor and the amazing players on the floor and how good they are for their teams.”

Clark has done an exceptional job in ensuring she steers clear of the controversy and doesn’t make a statement that exacerbates the murky situation further. The Fever star is determined to ensure that new fans, like Mr. Beast, don’t build a negative perception of the league and judge the league based on the action on the court and not the circus off of it.