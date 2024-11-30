“He’s Too Old” Chants Echo in Pitbull Stadium as Tom Brady Loses to High School QB in New Mr. Beast Video

In the latest Mr. Beast video, Tom Brady was seen taking on a high school QB in a throwing game for $100,000. They each took turns throwing at balloons from various distances. However, since Brady is the GOAT, his balloons were just slightly smaller to level the playing field. The results of the game, however, may surprise you.

After an intense battle that came down to the final balloons, Jake the high school quarterback actually beat Brady in what will go down as an upset for the ages. Even though he bounced the 50-yard throw, the ball perfectly ricocheted into Jake’s final balloon as he won $100k. A shocking turn of events in what many thought would be a breeze for Brady.

Of course, Jake got all the advantages he could get. Mr. Beast revealed after he popped his first balloon that he brought his high school class out to come to cheer him on. With his friends literally on his back, Jake was able to ride the momentum to a dramatic victory.

Some playful trash-talking even transpired as Jake’s high school began to chant before Brady took his throws. What started as just boos quickly turned into a “he’s too old” chant before the seven-time super bowl champ approached his 50-yard throw. The noise seemingly got to Brady as he missed two consecutive throws to allow Jake back in the contest.

Even Mr. Beast openly admitted to being surprised by Brady’s struggle to hit the 50-yarder, “You’d think the most clutch QB ever would breeze through this last round, but nailing a 50-yard dime for any level passer was not going to be easy,” the YouTuber said.

Brady was also never particularly known for his deep balls. He was a game manager who excelled at picking apart defenses by getting crucial first downs when he needed them most. At times he would throw it deep, especially once Randy Moss arrived. But for the most part, he had a pretty standard 7.4 career yards per attempt.

Regardless, Brady losing to a high schooler is a surprise. After easily hitting his closest target, he missed his first throw on his second. Although he attributed the miss to the sudden rain that began to pour, it was still shocking to see him miss such a routine throw. But he locked back in and nailed the next two throws in a row before struggling on his final 50-yard balloon.

Even though it was a fun game just for the fans, the end results were still shocking. Brady is now a few years removed from playing in the NFL and his age is only going to show more often. It was a friendly reminder to sports fans everywhere that Father Time is undefeated.