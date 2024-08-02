Jonathan Owens on Cloud 9 as Simone Biles Shines at Paris Olympics: “Another One”

Gymnastic superstar Simone Biles added another shining achievement to her career by winning her sixth Olympic gold medal and second in Paris. She dominated the women’s all-around final and outshined Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Naturally, Biles’ husband and Chicago Bears Safety, Jonathan Owens, who received special permission from his team to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics and support Biles couldn’t help but beam with thrill as wifey made America proud, yet again.

Owens took to X to repost a Team USA tribute to Biles and shared his joy:

Another one!!!! ❤️ You’re so amazing https://t.co/5kMBjQdrFO — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) August 1, 2024

Simone’s comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been truly stellar. Despite facing challenges at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from many events citing mental health reasons, her effortless return deserves a standing ovation.

However, amid the excitement of Biles’ Olympic success, Jonathan Owens seemed nostalgic for home. He shared snapshots on his Instagram story– showing the Chicago Bears preseason training camp held at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. It seems a part of his heart is stuck with the preparation for the upcoming NFL season.

While Simone Biles shines in Paris, Jonathan Owens misses his Chicago Bears fam! Bears training camp pics on his IG Story. Balancing Olympic pride with NFL prep. pic.twitter.com/sauBcelHEg — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 2, 2024

Last year, Owens was playing with the Packers, and the team’s season ended crushingly after losing in the divisional-round playoff against the 49ers. Owens will return to the USA on August 3 and is trying to be there for Simone as much as possible. Meanwhile, Owens’ heartfelt support of the Olympic gymnast after the women’s all-around final win has touched the hearts of fans globally.

Biles and Owens’ partnership steals hearts at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ heart-to-heart gesture at the 2024 Paris Olympics is going viral! The heartwarming moment, which was captured on camera and made its way to the internet happened after Simone secured the win in the women’s all-around final and gifted USA another gold.



The pair got hitched on April 22 2023 and their mutual support has been evident throughout their relationship. Simone had previously shown up at Jonathan’s NFL games and rooting for him from the sidelines. Now, with Jonathan in the stands, cheering her on in Paris, it was special for Biles.

As the Olympics conclude in August, it’s highly probable that we’ll see Simone supporting her husband once again during the upcoming NFL season, which will kick off in September. The only change is that this time, she will be cheering for Chicago.