Simone Biles Flaunts Customized Bears Outfit Inspired by Husband Jonathan Owens for Seahawks Battle

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Simone Biles

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles walks on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

A day after Christmas festivities, Simone Biles returned to the packed Soldier Field to cheer on her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the Seahawks vs. Bears showdown. The Olympic legend turned heads with her stylish pre-game outfit, adorned with images of Jonathan in his Bears uniform.

The themed outfit, a special tribute to her husband, paired with a chic white handbag, had Simone stealing the spotlight before the game. NFL fans, impressed by her thoughtful choice, wasted no time showing their appreciation for Simone’s unwavering support. 

One fan couldn’t help but praise how Simone proudly represents her husband, embodying the perfect blend of love and team spirit.

Another user noted that Simone’s special gesture should motivate the Bears to make it to the playoffs. However, the reality was that the Chicago team is (4-11) already out of contention after a dismal season.

This fan offered a hilarious response with a reference to his wife.

Another fan expressed admiration for the power couple and their strong chemistry.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Simone Biles has rocked a Jonathan Owens-themed outfit for the Bears game. Two weeks back, during the December 8 clash against the 49ers, Simone flaunted a customized look featuring her husband’s name.

Amazingly, her outfit turned heads, earning praise from fans and celebrities alike. Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, chimed in with a simple but glowing “so good” comment, while Jonathan responded with an adorable “my baby” on Instagram.

Despite the Bears’ tough season, Simone continues to bring positivity and energy, doing her part to help the team finish on a high note.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

